The Barbie movie with Margot Robbie adds more names to its cast

It’s been a while since the movie was announced Barbiewhich will be led by margot robbie. At the moment, not much is known about this live-action film that will be directed by Greta Gerwigauthor of other titles such as Lady Bird and little women.

It was recently known that the production has just added Alexandra Shipp. The actress is best known for her roles as Susan Wilson in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!the musical drama starring Andrew Garfield, and previously played the younger version of Storm in the saga X Men.

The actress joins the growing cast led by margot robbiewhich also includes Ryan Gosling in the role of Ken, the iconic couple of the Mattel doll figure. They are also part of the cast. America Ferrera (Ugly Betty and Superstore), kate mckinnon (Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings), in roles that so far have not been confirmed.

From what little is known, the Barbie movie will be directed by Gerwig, from the script that she herself wrote with Noah Baumbach. The film is a co-production of Warner Bros., Mattel and LuckyChap Entertainment, Robbie’s production company.

Some time ago, the Oscar-nominated actress explained the importance of bringing to life a character like Barbie. “I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” the actress said in 2019.

Gosling, Ferrera, McKinnon, and Liu

The truth is that under the hallmark of Gerwig and Baumbach, whose latest works as director and screenwriter include The Meyerowitz: the family is not chosen and story of a marriagewe can be sure that we will not be facing a mere Barbie movie, but something completely different.

The shooting of the film is scheduled to take place this year in London, for a later premiere in 2023.

