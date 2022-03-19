The Barbie movie with Margot Robbie adds more names to its cast

James 18 mins ago

It’s been a while since the movie was announced Barbiewhich will be led by margot robbie. At the moment, not much is known about this live-action film that will be directed by Greta Gerwigauthor of other titles such as Lady Bird and little women.

It was recently known that the production has just added Alexandra Shipp. The actress is best known for her roles as Susan Wilson in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!the musical drama starring Andrew Garfield, and previously played the younger version of Storm in the saga X Men.

