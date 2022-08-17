The Barbie movies that are available on Netflix
The Barbie movie is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Margot Robbie gets involved in the new work directed by Greta Gerwig, something that after reviewing the director’s filmography and above all, seeing the renewed version she made of Louisa May Alcott’s classic, ‘Little Women’, the expectation is higher. And that was before we saw the images of Ryan Gosling dressed as Ken, the new of the famous Mattel doll, not to mention every single photo that has been published of him and Robbie in the different outfits of the famous couple. We can’t be more excited.
At the moment enough information about the plot is unknown. However, from the first moment they have made it clear that Gerwig, Robbie, who is also a producer, want to do something completely out of place. As the actress herself said, this story challenges the assumptions of the character. And although many think that they believe what the story is going to be about, she insists that this will be something very different. Something that fits us considering the previous works that Robbie has done from his production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, from which projects as suggestive as ‘A promising young woman’, ‘I, Tonya’ or ‘Birds of Prey’ have come out. To that we must add that we will see different versions of Ken and Barbie. However, all the comments that the cast has made do not help much, since they have all talked about something unheard of. At the moment it seems that the argument focuses on Ken and Barbie being lost in the real world and that they have to manage as best they can.. Well, we’ll see how the movie can surprise us. You have to wait until next summer to see itso we better load ourselves with patience.
However, the history of the doll is already a few decades behind. Barbie has become a symbol that has been able to adapt to the new times, and without losing the figure and maintaining a style always perfect. Since the famous mannequin doll was launched in the 1950s, Barbie has witnessed the change of fashions and currents while his empire grew. In addition to the doll format, the most famous toy of the Mattel company made the leap to other formats, including audiovisual.
Now on Netflix all the animated stories that have been made with the doll as the protagonist are collected. Stories with fantasies where Barbie is just another princess, or a mermaid or a fairy, plots with action and espionage involved, adventure stories with animals involved… Barbie can do it all. Here are the title names.
Barbie in The Princess and the Seamstress (2004)
The fearsome Preminger is on the loose, wreaking havoc across the country. Only Erika and Princess Anneliese, with the help of the royal cats Wolfie and Serafina, can stop him.
Barbie: Spy Squad (2016)
Girls in power! Barbie and her friends Teresa and Renee go from industrious gymnasts to undercover secret agents in this action-packed adventure. When their incredible talent for stunts catches the attention of a top secret spy agency, the girls soon find themselves on the trail of a jewel thief who always manages to get away.
Barbie: The Princess and the Singer (2012)
In this musical adventure, Barbie plays Tori, the princess of Meribella: when her favorite pop star, Keira, visits the kingdom, they both discover a couple of magical secrets that will surprise them and put their friendship to the test.
Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)
Barbie is Corrine, a beautiful young woman who leaves her home in Paris, a girl determined to fulfill her ambition of becoming a musketeer. Along the way she meets three other girls Vevecca, Alamina and Renée, who share the same dream and when they discover a plot to harm Prince Louis, they realize they must use their abilities to save the Kingdom.
Barbie and her sisters in A Horse Adventure (2013)
Barbie and her sisters are off on an adventure in the Swiss Alps, and they’re excited to spend the summer at a fun-filled riding school. Barbie can’t wait to find a new horse to take back to Malibu. The sisters’ vacation gets off to a rocky start, but everything changes when Barbie discovers a mysterious wild horse in the woods.
Barbie and the Secret Door (2014)
Barbie is Alexa, a shy princess who would rather read than perform her royal duties. While walking through the garden, Alexa discovers a secret door in her kingdom. There Alexa meets Romy and Nori, a mermaid and a fairy, who explain to her that an evil ruler named Malucia is trying to take all the magic on earth. To her surprise, Alexa has magical powers in this world, and her new friends are sure that only she can restore magic to her land.
Barbie and the Magical Dolphins (2017)
Barbie and her sisters visit Ken, who is working on a coral reef studying the marine world and dolphins. Although his boss doesn’t want him to get close to one of them. There they meet Isla, a special friend with a big secret, who is also trying to save the dolphin they have in the reef.
Barbie: Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)
Barbie returns as Merliah, the fun and stylish surfing champion who is also a mermaid princess. Merliah packs the punch as she heads to Australia for the ultimate surfing competition. But when the evil mermaid Eris breaks out of her prison and plans to seize the throne of Oceana, Merliah and her sea friends race to stop her. It is a new adventure in which Merliah will learn that everything is possible when you stay true to yourself.
Barbie: Fairytopia (2005)
Elina is a beautiful flower fairy who discovers that her home suffers from a terrible disease that is killing all the flowers and rendering the fairies unable to fly.
Barbie: Big Dreams in the Big Apple (2021)
Barbie trades the sunny shores of Malibu for the bright lights of Broadway for an exclusive summer school and there she meets…Barbie.
Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)
Barbie discovers what it means to be a modern princess when she trades places with Amelia, her soon-to-be-queen royal lookalike who wants to escape. Barbie helps the young princess find her own voice!
