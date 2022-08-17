The Barbie movies that are available on Netflix

The 95 best movies of 2022, ordered in ranking

All About Barbie: Premiere, Synopsis, Cast

Margot Robbie: Photos, movies and curiosities

The Barbie movie is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Margot Robbie gets involved in the new work directed by Greta Gerwig, something that after reviewing the director’s filmography and above all, seeing the renewed version she made of Louisa May Alcott’s classic, ‘Little Women’, the expectation is higher. And that was before we saw the images of Ryan Gosling dressed as Ken, the new of the famous Mattel doll, not to mention every single photo that has been published of him and Robbie in the different outfits of the famous couple. We can’t be more excited.

At the moment enough information about the plot is unknown. However, from the first moment they have made it clear that Gerwig, Robbie, who is also a producer, want to do something completely out of place. As the actress herself said, this story challenges the assumptions of the character. And although many think that they believe what the story is going to be about, she insists that this will be something very different. Something that fits us considering the previous works that Robbie has done from his production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, from which projects as suggestive as ‘A promising young woman’, ‘I, Tonya’ or ‘Birds of Prey’ have come out. To that we must add that we will see different versions of Ken and Barbie. However, all the comments that the cast has made do not help much, since they have all talked about something unheard of. At the moment it seems that the argument focuses on Ken and Barbie being lost in the real world and that they have to manage as best they can.. Well, we’ll see how the movie can surprise us. You have to wait until next summer to see itso we better load ourselves with patience.

However, the history of the doll is already a few decades behind. Barbie has become a symbol that has been able to adapt to the new times, and without losing the figure and maintaining a style always perfect. Since the famous mannequin doll was launched in the 1950s, Barbie has witnessed the change of fashions and currents while his empire grew. In addition to the doll format, the most famous toy of the Mattel company made the leap to other formats, including audiovisual.

Now on Netflix all the animated stories that have been made with the doll as the protagonist are collected. Stories with fantasies where Barbie is just another princess, or a mermaid or a fairy, plots with action and espionage involved, adventure stories with animals involved… Barbie can do it all. Here are the title names.