The ‘barbiecore’, the most daring trend of 2022

The Barbie aesthetic is the most unexpected trend that is revolutionizing catwalks, ‘street style’ and events of all kinds and cuts. Inspired by “that plastic doll” so remembered and longed for by some, it seems that it is a trend that is here to stay.

Styling ‘barbiecore’ basically consists of dressing in the shades of the famous Barbie. It is the pink color that predominates in all garments, but the ‘animal print’ or bright accessories become their best allies.

Evolution and unstoppable irruption



Although we are currently experiencing a ‘revival’, this trend already triumphed in the 2000s with Paris Hilton as the undisputed queen of this aesthetic.

How to forget Gigi Hadid’s pink ‘total look’ and her Kreist pants in 2017 or the 2019 Met Gala with Kacey Misgraves looking like a true Barbie thanks to her platinum blonde hair and the pink dress signed by Moschino…

Recently, since the presentation of Valentino’s autumn-winter 2022/2023 collection, the return of pink through the front door was evident. The creative director of the Italian haute couture firm, Pierpaolo Piccioli, elevated this color to the Olympus of the most desired trends.

Three pieces from the Valentino fall-winter collection parade. /



ig



barbie movie



For months and, above all, in this summer season, we have observed how more and more celebrities have joined this trend. After analyzing the most viral images of the movie about Barbie, this idea has been reinforced.

It is clear that the ‘barbiecore’ devastates and will devastate. In key of present and future. Another example to support this statement? The landing of the couple formed by Megan Fox and Machine Guin Kelly looking like authentic Barbie and Ken, but with a more “rock” and avant-garde touch.

Another more than obvious confirmation of the triumph of this style have been the pink looks selected by ‘celebrities’ of the stature of Lizzo, Dua Lipa or Anne Hathaway. Here is the image of actress Zendaya wearing a ‘total look’ by Valentino. Spectacular!

Actress Zendaya poses in a pink suit signed by Valentino. /



ig



Therefore, very confirmed! It is one of the colors of this 2022 and the question we ask ourselves in Gipuzkoa de Moda is… Will you dare to wear this shade in the coming months? Time to time.