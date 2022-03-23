The Barça already has the “yes” of the bra…

The directive of Barcelona he wants to keep moving his chips ahead of the next transfer window. With the departure of Ousmane Dembélé headed for the end of the season, everything indicates that the club already has its new goal set. This would be Raphinha, the versatile attacker of Leeds Unitedof which there are very good reports in the offices of the institution.

Its characteristics adapt to the criteria you are looking for Xavi Hernandez, reason why it would be a safe ‘bet’ for the Catalans. According to information from the newspaper ‘SPORT’, the azulgrana team would have already put an offer of 35 million euros on the table. This because the technical secretariat would seek to ensure his signing as quickly as possible and thus avoid any surprises.

Now, the journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed more news regarding the operation. The transfer market expert affirms that the footballer would have already said “yes” to Barça, but that there is still no proposal. “Raphinha would be willing to join Barcelona in the summer. Conversations between Deco (his agent) and Leeds have been positive since March 9. There are still no discussions between the two clubs. FC Barcelona will wait for the English situation to be clarified. “Romano reported on his Twitter account.

In addition, he also made it clear that Chelsea were the ones who were ahead in the ‘race’ for him before the sanctions. The Catalans are aware that the Brazilian’s clause could drop to 25 million in the event that Leeds descends to the Second Division. That is why they would not have moved yet and would be waiting for what happens in the coming months in the Premier.

They are not the only ones interested

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have also been interested in the services of the canarinho. Nevertheless, Deco could play an important role in the whole operation. It was precisely he who put the name of his compatriot on the table at the beginning of the campaign, and the institution, seeing that Dembélé could leave, ended up taking a full interest in the gaucho winger. Nonetheless, Barcelona fans will have to ‘step on the accelerator’ if they don’t want to see how another of their goals ends up wearing the colors of another shirt. At 25, Raphinha is the undisputed starter for the Brazilian team, and in England he has already scored nine goals and has provided three assists in all competitions.