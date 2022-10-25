The Barcelona player who had his own medicine and could miss the World Cup

A culé footballer was injured and worries the whole country.

October 24, 2022 1:21 p.m.

On Sunday night, the Barcelona Soccer Club thrashed 4-0 to Athletic Bilbao for the eleventh round of La Liga with goals from Ousmane Dembélé, Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferrán Torresand although the joy returned in the culé town after achieving a victory in this tough footballing moment, the loss of a great star of the team worried everyone.

This would be nothing less than Gavi, who suffered a severe blow to the adductor that took him off the field at 33 minutes of the first half and sowed the concern of all those present. Considered by many to be a fairly strong footballer, who is not afraid of rubbing and is quite good at playing, the culé midfielder received his own medicine and was left lying on the pitch unable to continue playing.

The truth is that in the FC Barcelona there is concern, but also in the Spain National Team since with less than a month to start the competition they could lose a key piece. At the moment there would be nothing confirmed and although they would assure that it is nothing serious, in the next few hours the footballer’s condition will surely be confirmed.

Gavi and a rough game that can bring serious consequences

As a consequence of being a pretty tough footballer, who is not afraid to hit or be hit, the midfielder of the FC Barcelona Now he would be on the verge of being left out of his first World Cup at only 18 years old and despite the fact that many happily took this way of playing that he has, the seriousness of doing it and not getting injured hangs by a thread, something that the footballer could go learning after this unfortunate experience.