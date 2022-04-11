The bargain of the day is a high-end Samsung mobile and a tablet for less than 500 euros
At the end of October 2020, we had the opportunity to test one of Samsung’s high-end phones at a lower price, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. For some time now, the Korean company has created versions for fans (Fan Edition) or FE), and this was one of them. It became one of Samsung’s best-selling phones in 2021, and the success was so high that a version called Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 has been released.
A free tablet when you buy the Galaxy S20 FE
Although we liked it a lot, and it is still a really recommendable mobile, brands know that they must lower the price of previous generation models to encourage their purchase, especially when there are more current models.
This is what Samsung and Media Markt have done by lowering the price of this S20 FE to €469a quite interesting cost for the benefits of this model.
Besides, they give us a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, a perfect entry-level tablet to enjoy with streaming applications such as Netflix, Disney + or HBO Max.
This tablet has a price of more than 250 euros in the cheapest version, and if you are interested you can see how it is in the analysis that we did.
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE + Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Media Markt
Of course, if you are interested in this pack, do not think about it too much because the offer lasts only a few hours, until the end of the day or until the units run out.
Features Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- Snapdragon 865.
- RAM memory: 8 GB.
- Internal storage: 128 / 256 GB.
- Size: 6.5 inches.
- Resolution: FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels).
- Technology: AMOLED.
- Refresh rate: 120 Hz.
- Main: 12 MP.
- Wide Angle: 12 Mpx.
- 3x telephoto sensor: 8 Mpx.
- Others: LED Flash.
- 5G.
- 4G
- Bluetooth.
- Wi-Fi 6
- IP68.
- Battery: 4500mAh
- Fast Charge: 25W
- Wireless charging: 15W
- Reverse Charge: 10W
- USB-C port.
- Double speaker.
- Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm.
- Weight: 190g.
- Android version: 10 updated to Android 11 and later versions.
- Manufacturer interface: One UI.
Features Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
- Unisoc Tiger T618 Octa-Core 2GHz.
- RAM memory: 3 / 4 GB.
- Internal storage: 32 / 64 / 128 GB.
- MicroSD: yes, up to 1TB,
- Size: 10.5 inches.
- Resolution: Full HD+ (1920 × 1200 pixels).
- Technology: TFT.
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz.
- Main: 8 MP f / 1.8.
- Others: LED Flash.
- Battery: 7,040mAh.
- Fast Charge: 15W
- USB-C port.
- 3.5mm minijack.
- Dimensions: 246.8 × 161.9 × 6.9mm.
- Weight: 580g.
- Android version: 11.
- Manufacturer interface: One UI.
