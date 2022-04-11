The bargain of the day is a high-end Samsung mobile and a tablet for less than 500 euros

Related news

At the end of October 2020, we had the opportunity to test one of Samsung’s high-end phones at a lower price, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. For some time now, the Korean company has created versions for fans (Fan Edition) or FE), and this was one of them. It became one of Samsung’s best-selling phones in 2021, and the success was so high that a version called Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 has been released.

A free tablet when you buy the Galaxy S20 FE

Although we liked it a lot, and it is still a really recommendable mobile, brands know that they must lower the price of previous generation models to encourage their purchase, especially when there are more current models.

This is what Samsung and Media Markt have done by lowering the price of this S20 FE to €469a quite interesting cost for the benefits of this model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Manuel Ramirez The Free Android

Besides, they give us a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, a perfect entry-level tablet to enjoy with streaming applications such as Netflix, Disney + or HBO Max.

This tablet has a price of more than 250 euros in the cheapest version, and if you are interested you can see how it is in the analysis that we did.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE + Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Media Markt

Of course, if you are interested in this pack, do not think about it too much because the offer lasts only a few hours, until the end of the day or until the units run out.





Features Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

processor and memory Snapdragon 865.

RAM memory: 8 GB.

Internal storage: 128 / 256 GB.

Screen Size: 6.5 inches.

Resolution: FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels).

Technology: AMOLED.

Refresh rate: 120 Hz.

Rear camera Main: 12 MP.

Wide Angle: 12 Mpx.

3x telephoto sensor: 8 Mpx.

Others: LED Flash.

connectivity 5G.

4G

Bluetooth.

Wi-Fi 6

IP68.

Autonomy Battery: 4500mAh

Fast Charge: 25W

Wireless charging: 15W

Reverse Charge: 10W

Others USB-C port.

Double speaker.

Dimensions and weight Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm.

Weight: 190g.

Operating system Android version: 10 updated to Android 11 and later versions.

Manufacturer interface: One UI.

Features Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

processor and memory Unisoc Tiger T618 Octa-Core 2GHz.

RAM memory: 3 / 4 GB.

Internal storage: 32 / 64 / 128 GB.

MicroSD: yes, up to 1TB,

Screen Size: 10.5 inches.

Resolution: Full HD+ (1920 × 1200 pixels).

Technology: TFT.

Refresh rate: 60 Hz.

Rear camera Main: 8 MP f / 1.8.

Others: LED Flash.

Autonomy Battery: 7,040mAh.

Fast Charge: 15W

Others USB-C port.

3.5mm minijack.

Dimensions and weight Dimensions: 246.8 × 161.9 × 6.9mm.

Weight: 580g.

Operating system Android version: 11.

Manufacturer interface: One UI.

