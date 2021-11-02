The Barnum circus, tomato paste and the fallacy of the country further on

The most melancholy cartoon by the most brilliant of melancholy cartoonists, Francesco Tullio Altan, portrays a little man with a hat sitting on a rock. The text says: “I’m waiting on the river bank. Only friends pass by ».

I thought about it on Sunday, watching Elsa Fornero interviewed by Concita De Gregorio and David Parenzo. I thought about it, admiring his continence in not saying “but I told you so”. I told you we couldn’t keep spending as we had family inheritance instead of debt. I told you that no pension system holds you to retire like when you died at seventy now that you die at ninety. I told you it didn’t last that way.

At a certain point in the episode there was a service that showed us young people (“young” is the identity category that carries over everything, no matter how young the delivery boy who brings me the pizza is young and Ferragni’s husband is also young , that they have nothing in common, and that it is an omission but a lie to say that both will be seventy when the INPS is bankrupt: one of the two INPS will never need).

The young people told Draghi that they knew (you thought you could hide it from us, Marrano) that his pension was very high, while that of his peers was 1,500 euros. I wondered for a moment if the network manager and the editor of the service, plausibly from the same generation, will take the same pension, I answered no, I avoided wondering if it was really necessary, with all our nonsense we had, also acquire the American ones and begin to pretend that social classes did not exist (which translated into Italian is said: one is worth one).

How old is Giuseppa Maria Pace, and how much will her pension be? Giuseppa Maria known as Giusy is the nurse and trade unionist from Novara who yesterday explained that she did not demonstrate with the lager uniform to evoke concentration camps, but to evoke concentration: “We concentrated in a space to express our dissent”. You too, how malicious you are: it is obvious that “concentration” meant it as the opposite of “distancing”, to which it is contrary to all these impositions. The striped uniforms are just a coincidence, and in fact when he says to Repubblica “if I could I would make myself a pin” he doesn’t say if in the shape of a yellow star.

I felt stupid all day thinking about that recipe in which there was tomato paste and I didn’t understand why – there are tomatoes, there is sauce, what need is there even concentrate? – then I saw that the same line was in a cartoon by Andrea Bozzo and I immediately felt better: I am a satire professional, I am worth it, me and the tomato concentrate field.

Giuseppa Maria known as Giusy does not have very clear ideas about anything, to Repubblica she says she is vaccinated but refuses the existence of the green pass, to the Corriere who cannot go back to work because she is not vaccinated (she will have the pass but will refuse to show it as Red Ronnie Wasn’t it better when the role model for nurses was Candy Candy?).

All these people who lose years of contributions to tantrums then we will find ourselves whining about having to retire later? Will we be able to vote for the first Barnum who promises you 90 quota?

Phineas Taylor Barnum, used in everyday language as a metonymy for “circus”, was perhaps the first to say that “there is no bad publicity”, perhaps once he sold unsaleable white salmon with the label “guaranteed: it keeps without becoming rosa », he was certainly among the first to understand how much crowds liked to be scammed. He would have loved the slogan “the country is further ahead” (towards the cliff).

Along with Fornero, on TV, there was Ferruccio De Bortoli, who said “young people are paid very little, compared to what they are worth”. And those that are worth little? There will be, right? We are not all missed Nobel Prize winners, misunderstood genes, scoffs that mom said we deserve everything. What is the value certified by, if not by what they manage to get paid? We are really sure we do not want to stop deceiving them, ‘these poricristi with more ambitions than talent who tell you “they all tell me’ very good ‘and then they hire the others”, and you wonder what the right age to explain to a human being that facts are worth more than words, and if they prefer another to you having said “very good very good” it is usually not that the other is recommended, it is that they are not so boorish as to tell you that you are not worth much.

Young people only have the duty to grow old, said an old intellectual quoted in an old film. Fornero has only the duty not to laugh at us by verifying our repeated inadequacy. Greta Thunberg only has the duty to go to school. Giuseppa Maria’s interviewers would have a duty to laugh at her when she says that the barbed wire they used to demonstrate was “a protection”.

The intelligent would have the duty not to say too much bullshit, but there are no generations in Western history that have ever succeeded. There is a cartoon from when I was not already younger, another, by Altan. The boy asks the girl «But do you want to grow up?», The girl replies «Yes. So I become an adult and I talk a lot of bullshit about you young people ».