The barrel of Brent oil scratches 140 dollars, close to its record

The price of a barrel of Brent from the North Sea, one of the two reference varieties of crude oil on the market, touched this Sunday 140 dollars, close to its record, driven by the conflict in Ukraine and the almost complete paralysis of exports of Russian oil.

Shortly after the opening of electronic trading around 11:00 p.m. GMT, May Brent, the benchmark contract, rose to $139.13, close to the record high of $147.50 hit in July 2008.

By 0030 GMT, the price marked a rise of 9.02%, to 128.77 dollars.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Brent has risen 33%.

In the other market benchmark, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May climbed to $130.50 on Sunday. Around 00H00 GMT it showed an increase of 8.18%, to 125.15 dollars.

US diplomat Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States and the European Union were “very actively” discussing the possibility of banning Russian oil imports in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Although Russian oil is exempt from sanctions for now, it has practically run out of buyers. Shell was one of the only ones who dared to do so this week.

“Stop buying Russian oil,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demanded on CNN on Sunday, reacting to Shell’s purchase of 100,000 tons of Russian oil.