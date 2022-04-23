The basic primary care of the health system: implications and challenges

The proposed new Constitution establishes Primary Care (PHC) as the basis of the National Health System, which will force deep transformations in the way of understanding and organizing said system.

The WHO constitution defines health as a “state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not just the absence of disease or infirmity”, therefore as a complex social phenomenon that depends on the interaction of multiple sociopolitical factors. , economic, cultural and scientific. For this reason, already in 1978 at the Alma-Ata Conference, the leaders of the nations pointed out that PHC was the essential tool for the materialization of the right to health, beyond reductionist approaches focused on disease.

PHC implies multiple human and technological capacities to develop in the territories where people live, in a universal manner and without any discrimination, a comprehensive action of promotion, prevention, cure, rehabilitation and long-term care, throughout the life course, in the diversity of being families and community, ensuring the continuity of care and attention, incorporating aspects such as interculturality and gender, and the active participation of people and communities, in order to recover sovereignty in health, becoming part of the generation of health in the territories and forming intercare networks.

PHC is a strategy that crosses not only the entire health sector, but all policies, with a strong first level of care, of quality, reliable for the population, which is duly supported by specialized services structured in a network, being key. To do this, when making decisions, our country will have to stop favoring a model centered on the hospital and prioritize investment in infrastructure, human resources, technologies and socio-health strategies for effective intersectoral and interdisciplinary work with the community on social determinants, which brings health closer to people’s habitat.

Understanding that PHC is the best investment to achieve health for all must translate into concrete and profound changes in the priorities of public policies and in the training of health professionals. We have the great challenge of living up to the aspirations that are reflected in the new constitutional text and that place us in line with the path of the best health systems.