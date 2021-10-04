The bastards of Pizzofalcone are not joking. Fazio on the podium

Yesterday on Rai 1 ‘I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone’ to 4 million spectators and 19.1%. On Canale 5 ‘Seriously’ at 2.9 million and 14.4%. On Rai3 ‘Che tempo che fa’ at 2.2 million and 9.8% between 20.37 and 21.57.

Key points

The Rai1 fiction based on the tales of Maurizio De Giovanni wins the evening

The show entrusted to Enrico Papi loses the challenge but holds its own

Return in line with expectations for Che tempo che fa, with General Figliuolo and Brian May as guests

Rai1 won, ahead of Canale5 and Rai3, in a particular start to the month. Sunday full of sport and still lucky for the national colors, also that of October 3, with the victory of Sonny Colbrelli in the Paris-Roubaix and that of Jannik Sinner in Sofia.

In prime time Fabio Fazio was back on air on the third network. While Rai1, after the failure of ‘Da Grande’, placed the fiction ‘I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone’ in a more severe contrast to ‘Scherzi a parte’ on Canale 5. The rest of the grid was characterized by continuity. On Rai2 there was the mix of crime series. While on Italia 1 the fantasy ‘The Mummy’ was broadcast. Cologno also proposed ‘Controcorrente’ on Rete 4, while La7 defended itself with an episode of ‘Atlantide’. Here is the ranking of Auditel meters.

Fiction with Gassmann on Rai1 easily prevails, detached Seriously, Che tempo che è parte with 9.8%

Alessandro Gassmann

On Rai1 the fiction ‘I bastardi di Pizzofalcone’, with Alessandro Gassmann as protagonist and in the cast Maria Vera Ratti, Carolina Crescentini, Tosca D’Aquino, Massimiliano Gallo, Antonio Folletto, Simona Tabasco, Gennaro Silvestro, Gianfelice Imparato and Gioia Spaziani, received 3.994 million viewers and 19.1% share.

On Canale 5 the fourth episode of ‘Scherzi a parte’, with Enrico Papi to the conduction, and among the ‘joked’ Nicola Porro, Paola Di Benedetto, Antonio Zequila, Clemente Russo, Maurizio Battista, had 2.914 million spectators and 14.4% (3.043 million spectators and 17.3% share seven days before).

Loading... Advertisements

Fabio Fazio

On Rai3 1 the first episode of the 2021-2022 edition of ‘Che tempo che fa’, with Fabio Fazio in charge, in the team Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerbåck, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica and Orietta Berti, and yesterday guests, among the others, Francesco Paolo Figluolo, Roberto Burioni, Brian May, Nanni Moretti (after the comic intervention of Littizzetto), Fedez and Achille Lauro, achieved 1.5 million and 7% in the presentation, 2.277 million and 9.8% between 20.37 and 21.57, 1.479 million and 7.6% between 22.01 and 23.39. Last year in the first episode the program had 1.777 million spectators and 7.75% in the presentation, 2.280 million and 9.19% in the program, and in the late evening in the Il Tavolo segment 1.247 million spectators and 7, 21%.

Behind the former, the Italia 1 film with Tom Cruise beats the Rai2 telefilms

On Italia 1 the film ‘The Mummy’, with Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Annabelle Wallis, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance achieved 1.046 million admissions with 5%.

On Rai2 this is the balance of the series: ‘Ncis Los Angeles’, received 924 thousand spectators equal to a share of 3.9%, while ‘Ncis New Orleans’ had 798 thousand spectators equal to a share of 3.6%.

In the queue, Veronica Gentili off Andrea Purgatori

On Rete4 the new episode of ‘Controcorrente’ in prime time with Veronica Gentili at the helm and among the guests Andrea Crisanti, Fabrizio Pregliasco, Maurizio Belpietro, Pietro Senaldi, Piero Sansonetti, Paolo Del Debbio, Antonella Boralevi, Tommaso Labate, Antonio Caprarica, Fabio Dragoni, Roberta Villa, Piergiorgio Odifreddi, Vauro, Gianfranco Vissani, Alessandro Meluzzi and Mariano Amici, won 765 thousand and 3.9%.

On La7 the rototalco ‘Atlantide-Stories of Men and Worlds’, with the chapter ‘Hitler, the Pope and the unspeakable secret’, with Andrea Purgatori at the helm, had 456 thousand spectators and 2.12% share until 11.17 pm and then 259 thousand spectators and 2.7%.