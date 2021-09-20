The bastards of Pizzofalcone or GFVIP

Tonight on TV Monday 20 September: The bastards of Pizzofalcone on Rai 1, Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle on Rai 2. Channel 5, appointment with the GFVIP

Here’s what will be broadcast tonight Monday 20 September on the main Italian television networks.

On Rai 1 at 21.20 the fiction “The bastards of Pizzofalcone”.

On Rai 2, at 9.20 pm, the film “Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle ″, featuring: Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

The investigations of ‘‘Direct drive – The electric revolution ”.

Tonight on TV Monday 20 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

A new episode of the “GFVIP 6”.

Clashes, revelations and new interests: this and much awaits you today in prime time during the new episode of #GFVIP 💥 pic.twitter.com/WcWCJP5HEE – Big Brother (@GrandeFratello) September 20, 2021

At 9.20 pm on Italia 1 the action film will be broadcast “Attack on power 3” featuring: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Danny Huston and Michael Landes.

On Rete 4, on the other hand, the in-depth talk show at 21.20 “Fourth Republic”. Various types of topics concerning politics, news and current affairs will be dealt with.

What to see on La7 and TV8

At 9.15 pm on La7 the documentary will be broadcast “Eden A planet to save”.

The film will be broadcast at 9.30 pm on the digital terrestrial TV8 channel “Da Vinci’s code”. In the cast: Tom Hanks, Jean Reno, Audrey Tautou, Alfred Molina, Ian McKellen, Paul Bettany and Jurgen Prochnow.

The film will air at 9.00 pm on Iris “Cold Mountain” by Anthony Minghella. In the cast: Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Natalie Portman, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Giovanni Ribisi, Brendan Gleeson, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Winstone, Donald Sutherland and Jena Malone.

In addition, this is the programming of some films that may be of interest on the channels: Rai Movie (The Indian hunter, 9.10 pm), Italy 2 (Barrel from prof, 9.15 pm), La 5 (Marie is on fire – Stormy times, 9.10 pm) Heaven (Lawless, 21.20), Channel 20 (Next, 9.10 pm) and Cine 34 (Sharm El Sheikh – An unforgettable summer, 21.00).