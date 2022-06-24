The bat for the microphone, Dominican ballplayers seek the tablazo in the field of music

Santo Domingo. DR

Several Dominicans have stepped on the borderline between music and baseball, including David Ortiz, José Reyes and Ronny Rodríguez. Before them is the deceased José Lima.

Wason Brazobán, Rubby Pérez and Eddy Herrera, on the other hand, are examples of artists who, long before devoting themselves full time to art, dreamed of shining in stadiums and not precisely where they can sing, but where they do so because of the number of hits. or home runs they have hit in a baseball game.

In the case of Jose Lima, This unforgettable Dominican was a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, who at one point in his life leaned towards the paths of music, in his case the mambo.

Lima liked to sing and created a musical group called “El Mambo de Lima”, of which he was the vocalist and director.

Lima made several musical presentations, in which he included his most popular song, “Kakata”, and also came to share the stage with bachatero Anthony Santos.

When he was closest to continuing to grow in the musical area, on May 23, 2010, a sudden heart attack found him sleeping so as not to wake up from eternal sleep.

+ “The Molasses”

José Reyes, popularly known as “La Melaza” is a former Major League Baseball shortstop from the Dominican Republic who played for the New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies.

He led the major leagues in triples in 2005, 2006 and 2008, and led the NL in stolen bases in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

However, he is one of the players who is deeper into music. In his free time, Reyes dedicates himself to creating lyrics of the urban genre.

In addition, he created a record label called “El 7 Music”, whose name was inspired by his uniform number.

In May 2011, Reyes released his debut song, “Bate Roto”which was promoted on Spanish-language radio stations and in nightclubs in the United States and the Dominican Republic.

In July, a video of his song “No hay amigo” was released, along with urban singers Julio Voltio, Vakero, Poeta Callejero and Big Mato.

+ Ronny Rodriguez

One of the most recent players to present credentials in music is Ronny Rodríguez, better known as “Mao’s feline.”

Rodríguez is a Dominican who played for the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB. He was signed by the Cleveland Indians in 2010.

In his free time, Rodríguez forgets about the ball and passes to the side of the musical sphere, with his popular rap rhymes with which he managed to sound the single, ‘Mi Sueño’, where he narrates his arrival in the Major Leagues.

Even a year ago, former baseball player and urban artist José Reyes, who goes by the nickname “La Melaza”, released the song called “Sin piedad” with Ronny Rodriguez.

The production was launched through the YouTube platform and so far the official video of “Sin piedad” has registered one million 288 thousand visits.

“I cry when I remember how hungry I was, but with a ball I overcame myself, it turned around when I knelt on it…”, says the first stanza of the song.

+ Ruby Perez

The case of the renowned merengue player Rubby Pérez is one of those who appear on the side of the stars who, before dominating the microphone, had the dream of stealing the bases.

The so-called “Loudest Voice of Merengue” has confessed in multiple interviews that he wanted to be a baseball player from an early age.

However, his dreams were dashed due to a car accident in 1972 that caused damage to his left leg.

The accident kept him in a hospital for a year. “I thought he no longer had a reason to exist,” the singer came to say, who also needed two years of therapy to be able to walk and speak normally again.

“God had another purpose for me and it was that instead of having a bat in my hand I had a microphone, that I could communicate to people my joy, my positivism, my desire to move forward, no matter what happened,” he said, recalling how then he sang to other patients in the hospital.

However, it was not all disappointment, as his younger brother Neifi Pérez entered the Major Leagues shortly after.

Likewise, Eddy Herrera (“El Galán”) At some point in his youth he was close to being a baseball player, advancing to a team from his native Santiago, where he played alongside the now former baseball player Luis Poland, who wanted to be an artist.









+ Wason Brazoban

Wason Brazobán’s is one of the best-known cases in the country of a singer who was first a player. Baseball was the first field in which the singer thought of developing as a professional and he succeeded.

At age 17, he was signed for $7,500 to play for the San Francisco Giants and recounts that it was the happiest day of his life.

The exit. Wason then suffered a knee injury, was released (fired) and there begins a new story in his life. However, it was at that moment of frustration that he discovered his songwriting skills and entered the world of music.

Flirting sometimes has only been that. David Ortiz, for example, has not made up his mind. A video of him singing bachata for a 2015 commercial for the Dunkin’ Donuts company, titled “I’m falling in love,” has been trending these days.

Although he did not take this facet of his life seriously, “El Big Papi”, as he is also known, at some point debated between singing and being a baseball player.

In the end, in the sports field, he became a Major League baseball professional, serving as a designated hitter and first baseman, reaching the Hall of Fame.