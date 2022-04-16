The Batgirl movie could have a sequel

The filming of the film Batgirl produced exclusively for HBO MAX, recently finished filming, but now we know that it could have a sequel

Not much is known about batgirlexcept for the leaks that there have been of the filming and that the filming has recently finished according to the co-director of the DC Comics film, Adil El Arbi (Bad boys for life).

batgirl marks the debut of actress Leslie Grace in the world of comic book movies, playing Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, in the HBO MAX adaptation of the DC Comics character, co-directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with a cast that includes JK Simmons as his father, Sheriff Jim Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly. Michael Keaton returns as Batman 30 years after his first appearance as the caped crusader we’ll also see in The Flash movie.

The actress has been extremely positive and excited about the release of the film, as well as the future.

When it comes to the subject of the future, most superhero movies are expected to receive sequels, especially when they are part of an interconnected universe. While Batgirl is still currently in post-production and has yet to make it to HBO Max, Grace has hinted that her character will have a role in the future of the DCEU.

In an interview with Variety, Grace opened up about Batgil and what could come in the future for her character when jokingly asked when filming would begin. Batgirl 2 “There’s definitely some talk about how a sequel could be built”. The actress also stated that »so many things happen» During the film:

“First we have to see this one first. But there’s definitely some talk about what it could be. I’ve seen some of what we’ve shot, obviously on playback and things like that, and it’s crazy. We have already seen it. I’ve been talking about where we’re going with this because there’s a lot going on in this movie. There are many different themes in the plot that we touch on. It’s not just the action. There is a love story. There’s this father…daughter relationship. It’s looking at the world through a lens that isn’t just black and white and seeing color and the spectrum between things.”

Grace then talked about the “surreal experience” what it was like to play the character and put on the suit:

“I think that was the first real moment where I was like, ‘Oh wow, we’re here. I am doing this. Like, I really am Batgirl.’ It’s still hard for me to say that. But, yes, it was a surreal experience«.

The conversation then turned to other actresses who have played great superhero roles on the big screen, like Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in the DCEU, and Alicia Silverstone, who was behind Batgirl’s mask in the forgettable batman and robin from 1995.

Grace was asked if she had been in contact with any of them and she said no, but “He communicated with Sasha Calle”, who will play Supergirl in upcoming DC projects. Grace also said that she had spoken with Xolo Maridueña, who will play the hero blue beetle in an upcoming movie:

“I have not done it. I probably should have. It’s almost a bit overwhelming and hard for your brain to grasp the magnitude of what you’re doing that it almost feels like it’s happening in a vacuum. I was like, Oh man, I hope I can do this. Am I in the club? I almost felt like I had some impostor syndrome all the time. You want to earn your place. But now that you mention it, I’m going to send some DMs and ask them: Hey, what was your experience? I got in touch with Sasha Calle, who is Supergirl on The Flash. I hope we meet soon because we are part of the new generation. I also got in touch with Xolo Maridueña, our Blue Beetle. Is incredible. I am very happy for him.”

The studio has made it clear that the future of the franchise will revolve around Supergirl and Batgirl. Keaton and Affleck will pass the Batman baton to Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon, and Sasha Calle will take on the role of the Kryptonian.

We’ll see what the future of the DCEU holds for us. What do you think?