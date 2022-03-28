The bathroom, a shelf… Where do the winners keep their Oscars?

Winning an Academy Award may be one of the high points in an actor’s or actress’s career. But where do the statuettes end up once at home? Kate Winslet, for example, once said that she had it in her bathroom, Gwyneth Paltrow that she kept it at the bottom of a shelf, and Natalie Portman did not know where it was.

Some movie stars take years and several nominations to win an Oscar. Others never win it. It is a coveted award in the acting world and an honor for whoever takes it home. But, once there, where do the statuettes end up? In 2009, after being nominated several times, Kate Winslet took the stage at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles to collect the little golden man for her leading role in “The Reader”. Six years later, the actress told the Wall Street Journal that she had it in her bathroom.

“The goal is for everyone to take it and say: ‘I would like to thank my son and my father,'” the actress told the outlet. “And you can always tell when someone has, because they’re there a little longer after flushing. They come out with slightly more rosy cheeks. It’s hilarious.”

The actress who won two Oscars Jodie Foster, both for best actress for “The Accused” and “The Silence of the Lambs”, also kept them in the bathroom, according to various media. “Because they look good with faucets,” Foster said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “But when they started to corrode at the bottom, I had to move them to a trophy case in my living room.”

Gywneth Paltrow clutched her statuette in the 1999 edition while, between sobs and broken words, she thanked that recognition for her work on “Shakespeare in Love”. A year ago, she told an episode of actress Anna Faris’s podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that after winning the award she hid at her parents’ house for three weeks. “It was very intense. I felt very alone,” she said, “it was really weird.”

In 2005 she had revealed to Contact Music that she put the award at the back of a shelf in her bedroom because it made her uneasy. “I kept it in storage for weeks after I won it…I won’t even put it on the mantelpiece, that thing gives me goosebumps,” she said. “For some reason, I haven’t been able to feel good about it. I feel a little embarrassed and it brings me strange and traumatic feelings. It is associated with a difficult moment in my life.”

IN BED, “BETWEEN MY HUSBAND AND ME”.

Tom Hanks won the Oscar for best actor twice in a row. The first in 1993, with “Philadelphia”, and in 1994, thanks to “Forrest Gump”. “Where are you now? They are on the family trophy shelf,” said the actor, according to different publications. “I think the Mother’s Day World’s Best Mom trophy is there as well.” In the Hanks family, no achievement is above another.

“I don’t know where it is,” Natalie Portman told The Hollywood Reporter seven years ago about the whereabouts of the award she received in 2011 for “Black Swan.” “I think she’s in the safe or something. I do not know. I haven’t seen him in a while,” she said. The actress herself recounted that she was reading the story of Abraham to her son and talking about not worshiping false idols. “And this is literally like men of gold. This is literally worshiping idols of gold, if you worship it,” she said. “That is the reason why it is not displayed on the wall. It is a false idol.”

Alicia Vikander won her Oscar for best supporting actress for “The Danish Girl” in 2016. After the gala, however, the little golden man was not left in her custody. “I haven’t seen him since that night,” Vikander told People the following year. “I very recently moved into my new house and since I’ve been away working a lot I gave it to a friend in Los Angeles,” she added. “The daughter [de mi amigo] He’s been sending me photos to show he’s taking good care of it. I love your little updates.”

In 2018, the “Tomb Raider” star spoke with USA Today about a possible destination for his Oscar. “That’s what I remembered from the night I had it. Everybody wanted to get it,” said Vikander, “so I thought I’d make it a toilet brush. It would be great”. Then he imagined the scene at the hardware store: “It would be funny to go to the store and say, ‘I have this idea.’ ‘I was wondering if you could…well, I want to put the brush under it.’”

Olivia Colman also used humor in the press room of the 2019 Oscars, in which she won a statuette for best actress for “The Favorite”, to talk about the place that awaited the award. “In bed with me. Between me and my husband,” the actress said, according to People. “He doesn’t know yet, he won’t care.”

