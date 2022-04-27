The Batman 2: Matt Reeves And Robert Pattinson Set To Return

Warner Bros. announced during CinemaCon that batman 2 it is in process, although no official title was given to it.

Returning director Matt Reeves, who announced he will write and direct the sequel to the hit superhero movie. Also returning, of course, are Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. No release dates or additional details were given.

“The success of the batman it was a true team effort,” Reeves said at CinemaCon. “We couldn’t have gotten to this place without… the theatrical experience. As a lifelong movie fan, I treasure what you do.”

the batman stars Robert Pattinson as the titular Dark Knight, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham DA Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Ferrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin. It will also feature Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Alex Ferns, and twins Max and Charlie Carver.

“Two years of stalking the streets as Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has brought Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth, Lieutenant James Gordon – among the city’s corrupt network of high-profile officials and figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole incarnation of revenge among his fellow citizens,” he says. the synopsis.

“When a killer targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton aka the Riddler. As the evidence begins to drive closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and seek justice for the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued him. to Gotham City.

the batman is directed by Matt Reeves from a script he co-wrote with Peter Craig. Reeves is also currently developing several HBO Max series that will be set within the film’s universe. This includes a Penguin-centric series starring Colin Farrell.