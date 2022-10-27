The Batman 2: Matt Reeves has not finished the script and will not be released until 2025

Warner has officially announced today that James Gunn and Peter Safran become the heads of DC Studios, supervising all the films and series that are made, with the exception of two: Joker 2 and Batman 2. The sequel to Robert Pattinson’s bat at the hands of Matt Reeves does not yet have its script ready (which does not surprise us yet) and is not part of the DCEU per se, so it will play in a different league within the DC Extended Universe. It has also been reported, through a report of Varietythat the next film of batman It will not be ready until at least 2025. A news that we more or less knew about, since it was confirmed in the past that the film would take five years to make. So it falls within the established margins.

The Batman 2 is still running outside the DCEU and with Matt Reeves as responsible

“Also on deck is a sequel to The Batman, but writer-director Matt Reeves has yet to deliver a finished script. So that movie won’t hit theaters until 2025 at the earliest.“. It would be about three years before we could meet again with Robert Pattinson, Zo Kravitz and part of the rest of the characters we met in the first film. For now we don’t know who the main villain will be, but the public certainly points to Barry’s Joker Keoghan, a character who wore very little in the original footage of batman and that left everyone speechless by bringing the character to life in an extensive deleted sequence. The actor already made it clear that he wanted to return to his role as a villain: “As soon as that call comes in, I’ll be there, man. be there“.

In addition to the sequel to batman, various series are also being prepared that expand the universe proposed by Matt Reeves. We have a series underway about Colin Farrell’s Penguin, another about Arkham Asylum and the Gotham police and in principle there would be the intention to focus more television products on villains, although that is yet to be announced.