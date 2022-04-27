The Batman 2: they confirmed the new film with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist

“Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson and the entire team will take audiences back to Gotham City with Batman 2.” . The official confirmation of a sequel that everyone discounted It took place on Tuesday night in Las Vegas and was announced by Toby Emmerich, the head of Warnerduring the study’s presentation at CinemaCon, the annual convention organized by the owners of the United States theater chains.

No other details were provided about the Batman’s next adventure. There is a long way to go to know what the script will be like, who will take the place of the villain and other essential information for fans. For now the announcement was short and concise. It was only confirmed that there will be a second Batman adventure with the team that produced the character’s last appearance on the big screen.

Until now, the only continuity of the film released last March that was known was the series about the Penguin character, played by Colin Farrell, which will have a direct premiere on the HBO Max platform.

Robert Pattinson as Batman Archive

During Warner’s presentation it was also revealed to industry professionals for the first time. a new preview of Flashthe film with the DC superhero directed by the Argentine Andy Muschietti and stars the troubled Ezra Miller, whose future in the franchise, after several arrests in Hawaii, is very much in doubt.

In the preview of the film that will hit theaters at the end of June 2023, it was also shown the return of the Batman starring Michael Keaton.

The revelation was in tune with the profile that the meeting was acquiring in its two days of speeches, deliberations on the state of the industry, presentations and previews. Shortly after the head of the organizing entity, John Fithian, extended a kind of death certificate of the “day-and-date” modality used by some studios during the pandemic to brand new at the same time its tanks in theaters and on streaming platformscame this announcement, intended as the ultimate affirmation of a future affirmed in the total vindication of cinema as the first launch window for the largest productions.

Will Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman also return? Another of the unknowns that remains in the air

“Batman’s success was a true team effort. We couldn’t have gotten to this place without the theatrical release experience.” Reeves noted in the presentation. The film’s director thanked theater owners for keeping the “flicker of a light of hope” alive throughout the pandemic.

Batman is so far this year’s highest-grossing film worldwide. Since its simultaneous global release in the first week of March, it has so far accumulated a total collection of 759 million dollars, a number divided almost equally between the US market and theaters in the rest of the planet.

In Argentina, according to Ultracine numbers, Batman It appears second in the annual statistics of the most viewed films of 2022, with a total of 1,255,340 tickets sold. just get over it Spider Man: No Way Home, with 1,563,381. Since last week, the film directed by Reeves and starring Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, John Turturro and the aforementioned Colin Farrell, among others, It is available on the HBO Max platform.

Robert Pattinson at the Batman world premiere last February; now his return is confirmed in a second movie Vianney Le Caer – Invision

Batman 2 confirmation is up now CinemaCon’s biggest reveal, a meeting that every year presents the first images of the most ambitious and strong premieres that the big Hollywood studios have in preparation. In the first two days, among other announcements, new films from Venom and the Ghostbustersand the first previews of the thriller were screened Bullet trainwith Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock and of crimes of the century, the new film by David Cronenberg, with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. It was also confirmed that BarbieMargot Robbie’s movie inspired by the famous character, will hit theaters in the middle of next year.

A first advance of Avatar 2, the long-awaited initial sequel to James Cameron’s filmoriginally released in 2009, still stands in statistical records as the most successful title of all time with a global gross of $2.84 billion.

None of the trailers presented at CinemaCon were released so far by their respective studios. and production companies, and remain for now only available to industry professionals who are part of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.