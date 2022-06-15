The Batman: 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of batmanthe reboot of the Dark Knight outside the DC Extended Universe

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of batman, the new Warner Bros. production in collaboration with DC Comics, starring Robert Pattinson (Tenet) as Bruce Wayne and the guardian of Gotham. The film is a reboot of the character, moving away from the figure embodied by Ben Affleck in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice Y The Justice League by Zack Snyder.

This dark and dramatic action film delves into the figure of the superhero of DC Comics like no other before, and it’s out now in stores on DVD, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, as well as being available for rent and digital sales. Along with these, it can also be purchased in a limited edition metal box (while stocks last, in a 4k Ultra HD + Blu-Ray combo, which contains an exclusive additional disc brimming with extras).

The Warner Bros. film (2022) was a success in an international box office depleted by the pandemic (the highest grossing film of the year 2022 until the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and is distributed in physical format by Arvi Licensing in our country.

batman is directed by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) and starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), which became the best premiere of the year and the best premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures Spain since the tsunami caused by Joker, which also works away from the DC Extended Universe; and, in turn, it will also have a sequel repeating director and protagonist (Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix), as will happen with The Batman, surely having the diabolically murderous clown embodied by Barry Keoghan (Eternals) as the main enemy to be will face the caped crusader.

The leading couple are joined by a famous and infamous cast of Gotham characters including Paul Dano (Prisoners) as Enigma; Jeffrey Wright (No Time To Die) as Lieutenant James Gordon; John Turturro (Transformers: The Last Knight) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick: An Addiction Story) as Gil Colson, the Gotham District Attorney; Jayme Lawson (The First Lady) as Bella Reál, a mayoral candidate; with Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell (Dumbo) as the Penguin, among others.

Synopsis:

Two years have passed since Bruce Wayne began to act through the streets of the corrupt city as Batman (Robert Pattinson), instilling fear in criminals and protecting the innocent citizens of Gotham, a city on the brink of madness and despair that Bruce Wayne intends to save, whatever it takes. This lone vigilante has only two trusted allies, his butler Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), where the latter must fight daily against the corrupt network of police and politicians of the city.

But when a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations and a trail of cryptic clues behind each cruel and bloodthirsty murder, the world’s greatest detective must conduct his investigation by plunging into the underworld of the dangerous Gotham City, where will cross paths with characters like Selina Kyle aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz); with Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell); as well as Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton, aka Enigma (Paul Dano). Each step our hero takes will take the city one step closer to the precipice, in a race against time to prevent Enigma’s wicked plans from wreaking utter chaos in Gotham.

Matt Reeves is directing the film from a script by Reeves himself alongside Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick), based on characters from DC Comics. Batman is the brainchild of Bob Kane and Bill Finger. In turn, Dylan Clark (Oblivion) ​​and Reeves are producing the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers. The tape has an approximate duration of 176 minutes and is rated as not recommended for viewers under the age of twelve.

Edition

The film is shown in its base 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version with no extras, as only the limited Steelbook version houses additional content. In this way, from Warner they have decided that the additional disc to contain all the extra material is included exclusively in a metal box edition that has exceeded sales expectations, due to the barrage of requests received and reservations made to obtain the coveted copy.

It is unknown if this bonus disc will be added in future reissues of the film; but, meanwhile, the more than 2 hours of extras are present only in the metal box, whose additional content consists of short documentaries on the origins of the film, the creation of the characters, analysis behind the figure of Batman, the construction of the Batmobile, the tone of the story and the physical transformation of Colin Farrell to bring the Penguin to life. But the planning and filming of different action sequences is also dissected, a follow-up of a filming hit by Covid-19 and a compilation of scenes deleted from the final montage, with comments added by Matt Reeves to each of them, which includes the deleted sequence starring Barry Keoghan as Joker, which was already posted online by the filmmaker.

Trailer:

Technical data:

BLU RAY:

Audio in Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, English, Audio-descriptive English and Hungarian.

Dolby Atmos-TrueHD: English.

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1: Italian.

Subtitles in Spanish, Korean, Cantonese, Hungarian, Chinese, Romanian, Bulgarian and coded for the deaf in English and Italian.

1080p High Definition on screen 16 × 9 and 2.39: 1

4KUHD:

Audio in Dolby Digital 5.1: Spanish, Polish, French, Czech, English, Hungarian and Slovak.

Dolby Digital 2.0: Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Dolby Atmos-TrueHD: English and French.

Subtitles in Spanish, Hungarian, Romanian, Polish, Dutch, Czech, French, Cantonese, Chinese, Korean and coded for the deaf in English.

4K definition, with 16×9 and 2.39:1 screen format