“The Batman”: a deleted scene was revealed with the appearance of a major villain

Barry Keoghan brings the Joker to life in “The Batman.” A recently released scene shows a bit more about this character who appeared briefly in the film. (Warner Bros.)

The audience was reunited with Gotham in batmanthe movie in which Robert Pattinson brings the character to life DC Comics. What complications does the Dark Knight in his second year as a vigilante? American filmmaker Matt Reeves delves into this stage of the superhero never before developed in the cinema and introduces us to a protagonist who deals with corruption and criminal gangs, while reliving his traumatic past. Warning, spoilers below!

Barry Keoghan He briefly appeared in the role of joker on tape when The riddle (paul dano) is locked up in Arkham Asylum. The most recent update on this fictional criminal comes from the rataalada.com website, the same one that has attracted viewers in recent weeks by containing information related to the film. This time, a deleted scene of a conversation between the villain and the masked man was released.

The film starring Robert Pattinson is set in Bruce Wayne’s second year as a Gotham vigilante. (Warner Bros.)

Explanation of the Joker’s deleted scene in batman

The colorfully dressed clown is one of the classic archenemies of Batman in the comics of DC Comics, and it is the one that has had the most flesh and bone versions for the big screen. Keoghan took on this role for a brief moment in the Reeves production that did not go unnoticed and raised some questions. he teases The riddle, but he promises that they are friends despite everything. How is he aware of what is going on outside of his cell?

The scene that didn’t survive the cut explains it. After a year of knowing him, the Gotham bat he pays a visit to the Joker in Arkham for help in solving some of the riddles, but this never comes to pass. The psycho just laughs at him and puts on his best smile; and from what he is observed, he has a much more gloomy and disturbing aura than his predecessors. His face is full of scars and his laughter does nothing but exhaust the hero’s patience.

Matt Reeves directs this new cinematic start of the DC Comics superhero. (Warner Bros.)

“In his second year fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption in Gotham City and its link to his own family. Also, he will come into conflict with a serial killer known as The riddle”, is the official synopsis of batmanwhich featured performances by Robert PattinsonZoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

“The Batman” leads the global box office since its release (Warner Bros.)

batman It is projected in theaters in Latin America from March 3.

