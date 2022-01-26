The Batman, a new trailer shows the games between the Dark Knight and the Riddler

Warner Bros. doesn’t hold back from the omicron variant as it marches to the theatrical release of The Batman. The Indonesia section of the studio debuted a new TV commercial on Monday, revealing unprecedented glimpses of director Matt Reeves’ bold new take on the iconic superhero.

Entitled “Game”, the 30-second spot also highlights the noir tone Reeves wanted to give and offers a better look at the games between the cat and mouse of the Dark Knight (Robert Pattinson) and the Riddler (Paul Dano).

“I’ve always loved little puzzles“, Says the villain in the commercial, before repeating the riddle we first heard in a previously released trailer: “It can be cruel, poetic or blind. But when it is denied, it is violence that you can find ”.

Let’s see a quick shot of the James Gordon by Jeffrey Wright with a puzzled look on his face as he realizes that the Riddler’s next target is none other than Bruce Wayne.

“The answer is justice”Pattinson hisses in his peculiar Batman voice. It’s not at all like the throaty growl that Christian Bale famously adopted in his three outings as the bat, nor like the technologically enhanced rumble that Ben Affleck used in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Meanwhile, Bruce notices strange symbols all over Gotham City, as the Riddler forces him to follow his elaborate game, mocking him. Reeves cited cultural artifacts like The Real Zodiac Killer and Gus Van Sant’s Last Days for influencing The Batman.

Unlike previous Batman movies on the big screen, Reeves’ nearly three-hour epic will emphasize Batman’s reputation as “The World’s Greatest Detective,” as he tries to stop the serial killer. The director confirmed in a recent interview that the Riddler’s wave of murders will begin at the highest levels of Gotham City politics, with Gordon and Batman trying to solve the murders. “In a classic type of detective story”.

WB is confident in Reeves’ film, as evidenced by the studio’s unwavering dedication to releasing the film exclusively in theaters, but also in its plans for the future of the franchise. In addition to two more theatrical sequels, The Batman is expected to kick off a new universe that also includes HBO Max shows, one of which is a tale following the exploits of the Gotham City Police Department, while the second is a Scarface-style crime story about crime lord Penguin.

The Batman also sees Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Barry Keoghan as a GCPD officer. The film will hit theaters on March 3.

In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.