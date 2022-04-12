‘The Batman’ arrives at HBO Max: We tell you where and when to see it – Movies and TV – Culture
Robert Pattinson donned the suit of the famous and controversial DC Comics character.
Robert Pattinson donned the suit of the famous and controversial DC Comics character.
It is one of the riskiest productions in the nightly vigilante film saga.
April 12, 2022, 11:11 AM
The Batman, the most recent and blockbuster movie of the famous DC Comics superhero, is preparing to reach Streaming. Its premiere in theaters was overwhelming, in its first weekend it got 120 million dollars at the box office worldwide. In the end it had a collection of 735.2 million dollars in the global film market.
Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne (Batman), Paul Dano (The Riddler) and Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman)the production went from expectation to amazement, by proposing a more tense, dark and brutal look at the masked vigilante.
Batman is an avenger who is trying to heal emotional wounds while fight against violence and evil in Gotham City. But every day he has fewer allies in this mission.
To this is added a murderer who is focused on ending the political elite of the city, revealing the halo of corruption that hides in different spheres of power. Batman’s new enemy forces him to conduct an investigation in the city’s underworld.
“I loved all that fragility that he shows, when we see him wear his cape for the first time, that he comes across as fallible, he’s just a man, and I really appropriated that in a lot of ways,” Pattinson said in an interview. batman It premieres on April 18 on the HBO Max platform.
The Batman is a film that escapes the color of other looks of yesteryear around the main character. It offers a dark, sometimes suffocating and cold aesthetic to push the psychology of Batman, with the beast that is inside him, in that internal struggle that he faces.
CULTURE
@CultureET
