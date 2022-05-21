‘The Batman’, ‘Belfast’ or ‘Licorice Pizza’ featured releases in June

Available from June 10 or 29

Discover the June releases from Arvi Licensing, distributor of titles in physical format from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Studios, Entertainment One (eOne), Vertigo Films, F&P Media, DeAPlaneta and, starting this month, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Spain. Among the novelties we highlight:

‘The Batman’ – The iconic superhero in his most detective, dark and noir version spreads his wings in physical format. The critically acclaimed film starring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman lands on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD+ Blu-ray, and limited 4K UHD+ Blu-ray steelbook loaded with must-have extras for fans.

‘Morbius’ – Dr. Michael Morbius is one of Marvel’s most troubled and complex characters; as much as the actor who puts himself in his shoes in this film adaptation, the always interesting Jared Leto. He discovers the creation process behind this intense experience full of passion, rancor and blood with the DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD + Blu-ray and steelbook 4K UHD + Blu-ray editions.

‘Belfast’ – Kenneth Brannagh portrays his childhood memories in stark black and white in this personal feature film that won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and the BAFTA for Best British Film of the Year, among other accolades. A contemporary classic that will soon have editions on DVD and Blu-ray

‘Licorice Pizza’ – One of the most influential creators of the last quarter century returns with a particular story about the awakening of love in the mid-70s. The film was nominated for three Oscars (Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay). ) and BAFTA winner for Best Screenplay arrives on DVD and Blu-ray straight to the hearts and shelves of moviegoers.

June 10th

June 29