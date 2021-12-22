The Batman, Bruce Wayne and Catwoman face to face in a new image

– Advertisement –

Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman come face-to-face as the sun rises over Gotham in a new image of the highly anticipated The Batman. Pattinson and Kravitz lead the Dark Knight cinematic reboot ensemble which also includes Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis like Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguino. Planet of the Apes reboot director Matt Reeves is at the helm of the film, taking over from Ben Affleck as co-writer and director following his retirement from the DC Extended Universe and Warner Bros. ‘turn in a new direction. .

The Batman will bring the story back to Bruce Wayne’s second year of crime fighting as a vigilante in Gotham and bring him to the knowledge of a deep web of corruption in his hometown that appears to be linked to his family. At the same time, a serial killer known as the Riddler is committing a string of murders among Gotham’s elite, leaving a trail of cryptic clues that Batman must solve in order to bring him to justice. In an effort to further explore Batman’s abilities as the world’s greatest detective, Reeves borrows from the iconic Batman: Year One and Batman: The Long Halloween storylines for the film’s storyline.

Empire has revealed a new image from The Batman, the photo sees Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne and Kravitz’s Catwoman face to face in an elevated area of ​​Gotham as the sun appears to rise in the distance. The unique relationship between Batman and Catwoman in the comics is one of the more rarely explored in the live-action adaptations of The Dark Knight, with Batman Returns which saw the duo formed by Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer spend some time together, too. if mainly he was still the antagonist of the main hero. The Dark Knight – Christopher Nolan’s return saw a more complex portrayal of the thief with regards to her relationship with Christian Bale’s hero, as she started out as a minor antagonist before becoming a true ally and an ally. love interest in the character. With The Batman taking place in Wayne’s second year fighting crime, it should be interesting to see how Pattinson’s rookie hero builds his dynamic with Kravitz’s Catwoman.

Previous trailers for The Batman have indicated that Wayne and Catwoman will have a rough start when they meet and fight during a theft, but they have also shown the beginning of something more romantic. With Reeves planning a trilogy for the Dark Knight and Pattinson recounting how his work unfolds over a span of three films, it’s also interesting to see just how vital Kravitz’s Catwoman will be in her fight to take down the Riddler. Only time will tell when The Batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022.

