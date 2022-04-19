Entertainment

“The Batman” came to HBO Max with a deleted scene between The Penguin and Catwoman

Photo of James James1 hour ago
This Monday April 18 batman came to HBO Max and in its streaming version includes a deleted scene between Catwoman and The Penguin.

After its theatrical release on March 3, the film was a great success at the box office, with good reviews and fan reception.

Matt Reeves, director of the film, gave him a new vision to the hero of Gotham and his historysomething much darker. To achieve this goal, the actors were key in the interpretation of characters.

