“The Batman” came to HBO Max with a deleted scene between The Penguin and Catwoman

This Monday April 18 batman came to HBO Max and in its streaming version includes a deleted scene between Catwoman and The Penguin.

After its theatrical release on March 3, the film was a great success at the box office, with good reviews and fan reception.

Matt Reeves, director of the film, gave him a new vision to the hero of Gotham and his historysomething much darker. To achieve this goal, the actors were key in the interpretation of characters.

the deleted scene

Since its premiere preview and after its launch, a lot of information has been published regarding the title. In addition to reactions and future speculation for a sequel, the deleted scenes are news around the project.

At the time, the chilling and popular unpublished images with Batman and the Joker were released. The appearance of the villain did not take place in the final footage purely by decision of the producers and directors.

In this same sense, in the streaming version released today, unpublished material is included between selina kyle (Zoë Kravitz) and Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell).

According to the specialized media Colliderit is about a minute and a half of scene where Gatúbela and El Pingüino have a conversation at 44 Below Club.

Although no further details have been revealed, it is known that Selina does not appreciate this place. Her meetings with Oswald were almost always about business and money.

Despite being material that did not come out in batmanit could be a kick for the spin-off series HBO Max plans on The Penguin.

But these are not the only deleted scenes to be added, as the production wanted to include more exclusive images for the streaming platform.

Material on new aspects is added to the original footage Related to Bruce Wayne’s costumethe work of creating characters like Catwoman and the Riddler.

On the other hand, scenes were added about the pprocess of creating the batmobile. There is also a behind the scenes of the Batman and Penguin chase.