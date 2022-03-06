The Batman can earn this opening weekend US $ 120 million only in the United States | Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson, DC Comics, Warner Bros, | Cinema and series

This Friday, March 4, it officially premiered “TheBatman” in the United States and in the rest of the world. It has been estimated that the Matt Reeves film with the imprint of DC Comics and Warner Bros. will earn $120 million in opening weekend in the US

Poster of “The Batman” with the Bat Man and Catwoman. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Only on the first day of launch plus the preview on Thursday, March 3 in the United States, “The Batman” has grossed $57 million, unlike the first film in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, “Batman Begins.” (2005), which earned $48 million in its first weekend of release, not considering inflation at the time.

On the other hand, what was supposed to be the beginning of a new saga of the Bat Man with Ben Affleck, “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice” brought in $166 million in its opening weekend as well. more than is estimated with “The Batman”.

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman in “The Batman.” Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

However, here we must mention that this production featured two very important characters from DC comics: Batman and Superman (Henry Cavill). In addition, it included the participation of wonder-woman (Gal Gadot), and this was her first appearance. A long-awaited crossover. Even so, fans know the end of this project with Ben Affleck.

“The Batman” would be the fifth best premiere of all time in the month of March and until 2022. It is also the second best debut in times of pandemic after “Spiderman: no way home”, from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures . Recall that the Spider-Man movie brought together the three Peter Parkers: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.