The Batman can not with The Spider-Man

In Warner they are happy with the figure, but it does not break the record of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which remains the best opening film of the post-pandemic era.

Abroad, batman it has grossed another $120 million, in 75 other markets. In this way, a total of 248 million enters.

For Warner, the film is a risky bet, since it lasts three hours, while it was not entirely clear that Robert Pattinson would drag fans of the character to the movie theaters.

“You have to accept the idea that Batman is like Hamlet. He is quite a rich character. The only reason to do it again is if you find a different swim lane and a Batman that is true to his DNA, but with a different interpretation,” said Toby Emmerich, president of Warner. “From the beginning, Matt Reeves, director of the film, consciously made sure that the character and the story he was telling was unlike anything that had been told before.”

The opening of batman consolidates the supremacy of the superhero genre. More than 65 percent of ticket buyers have been men, while more than 60 percent of the audience was between the ages of 18 and 34.

Remember that you can read more stories from cinema and stay up to date with all film premieres in Decine21.com.