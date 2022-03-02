‘The Batman’ Cast: Who’s Who in DC’s Long-Awaited Movie?

Who is who in “The Batman”? There are only a few days left for the premiere of the film and it is a surprise for the fans since it is starring Robert Pattinson.

The film will hit theaters on March 3, and on April 12 it can be enjoyed on the platform streaming HBOMax.

“TheBatman” It is one of the most anticipated productions of this 2022 and, with the closeness of the premiere, find out who are the actors that give life to Bruce Wayne, Catwoman, The Penguin and more.

Who’s who in “The Batman”?

1. Robert Pattinson is Bruce Wayne

The millionaire BruceWayne has a secret identity as a superhero named Batman, a character who has earned a place in popular culture worldwide, as there are few people who do not know the legendary character.

Batman He has been the protagonist of comics, animated films and live action that have generated all kinds of merchandise.

2. Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman

The actress becomes the successor of Anne Hathaway (“The Dark Knight Rises”), Halle Berry (“Catwoman”, 2004) and michelle pfeiffer (“Batman Returns,” 1992). The daughter of the famous singer Lenny Kravitz will be Selina Kyle in the new movie Matt Reeves.

The actress went through a rigorous selection process during the first week of October 2019, along with actresses such as Eiza González and Ana de Armas. As recalled, Catwoman is one of the classic enemies of Batmann, although also one of his most enduring loves.

3. Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot – The Penguin

Farrell will close the trio of villains that will fight against the Batman of Pattinson, with paul dano What The riddle and Zoe Kravitz What Catwoman.

Danny DeVito originally brought the character of E to life on the big screen.the penguinin the film “Batman Returns”, directed by Tim Burton in 1992. Robin Lord Taylor also played the same role in “Gotham”, the television series about the universe of Batman.

4. Jeffrey Wright is James Gordon

Jeffrey Wright will join the DC Universe in “batman“, a film directed by Matt Reeves, where he will play Commissioner James Gordon. But the “Westworld” actor will go a step further in Gotham by giving voice to the Dark Knight in a special comedy podcast that will be broadcast on HBO Max.

As reported The Hollywood ReporterWright will voice the superhero in the “Batman: The Audio Adventures” podcast, an anthology of comedic tales written by “Saturday Night Live” writer Dennis McNicholas.

5. Andy Serkis is Alfred Pennyworth

The Butler alfred pennyworth will be played by Andy Serkis, but it has not yet been revealed if the new version will be similar to the one presented in “Justice League” and “The Dark Knight”.

6. Paul Dano as Edward Nygma – Riddler

This is another of the most famous villains of Batman since he is a criminal who loves mind games and has a suit that covers even his face. He is known as The Riddler.

