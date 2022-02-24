“The Batman”: Catwoman and the possibility of her own series

“The Batman”: a new installment of the DC superhero played by Robert Pattinson arrives. In the role of Catwoman we will see Zoë Kravitz who aspires to have a series.

It is one of the most anticipated releases. With a new change of actor for the role of the superhero, now played by Robert Pattinson (remembered by his vampire in the saga of twilight), the film batman It will hit theaters on March 3 and it is estimated that it will be one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

In this new installment, directed by Matt Reeves, viewers will be reunited with two classic Gotham City Batman villains: Oswald Cobblepot, known as the Penguin and as Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic beasts and where to find them) and Selina Kyle, turned into Gatúbela (Catwoman) and played by Zoe Kravitzthe singer’s daughter Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet. Zoë had a great participation in the HBO series, Big Little Lies which earned him the recognition of the industry and had, in turn, the possibility of starring in the series derived from the film, High fidelity.

Zoë Kravitz faced with the challenge of playing Catwoman in “The Batman”. (Warner Bros.)

Undoubtedly, the character of Catwoman is very interesting in the life of this superhero of DC. We all remember that memorable performance by michelle pfeiffer in the film batman returns from 1992 together with Michael Keton, and the not-so-welcome performances of Halle Berry in 2004 (which went on to receive the Razzie award for worst performance), and Anne Hathaway (Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, 2012) that he had to suffer the comparison with Pfeiffer.

Thus, Kravitz faces a great challenge to create an authentic and original version of this very particular villain. Meanwhile, some speculation has already begun to circulate about the future of her character beyond the film. From the site specializing in pop culture, Geekosity, They slipped the possibility of having a series with Gatúbela in a central role.

Catwoman and Batman, a relationship full of tension that we will see in the new film directed by Matt Reeves. (Warner Bros.)

as a kind of spinoff, so fashionable in recent years, Catwoman could be seen as a series within the platform of hbo max. In relation to this, Reeves He expressed himself when asked about this possibility: “I have spoken with the people of HBO Max, what we are really trying to do is launch this world. If everyone agrees to this, we have lots of ideas for things we want to do, and I’m sure we want Selina to continue . We’re talking about a lot of things, but of course it all depends on… we’re about to release this movie, and it’s really about how people will receive it.”

It should be remembered that very recently the project of a series with The Penguin as protagonist. Another trend in recent years was to tell the version of classic movie villains and children’s stories, this to give them a touch of humanity and leave the viewer thinking that no one becomes evil from nothing.

Bruce Wayne by day and Batman by night. Robert Pattinson dons the superhero suit for this new movie that opens in March. (Warner Bros.)



That’s how we got to know the real story. Maleficent, The Joker or cruel, just to mention some of them, who grew up in our imagination as the most perverse in the world of cinema, but finally, with these new versions we learned, at least, to understand them.

The rest of the cast of the film, which is expected to be a great box office success for Warner Bros., complete it: paul dano (12 years a slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as Detective James Gordon; John Turturro (The plot against America) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgarard (The seven magnificents) as prosecutor Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Love) like the candidate for mayor Bella Real, and Andy Serkis (Black Panther) like alfred.

