The Batman: Catwoman could have its own series with Zoë Kravitz on HBO Max

The world is waiting for the release of The Batman, the new Dark Knight movie that promises to be one of the biggest events of the year. Through Geekosity An interesting possibility is reported that could be a diamond in the rough if things are handled carefully: the portal maintains that a series of Catwoman with Zoë Kravitz could be in development, not difficult to believe considering that a recent confirmed similar project for the Penguin with Colin Farrell as the star. Read on for all the details.

fans of batman They’ve waited too long for the movie and it’s time for the premiere to come true. The tape should have been in theaters since last year, however, the coronavirus pandemic did its thing and only now will we have the final product. batman has enough potential to be dissected into spin-offs or extended into several sequels, and Catwoman could get her own solo adventure according to Matt Reeves’ recent words for Geekosity:

I’ve talked to the people at HBO Max, what we’re really trying to do is launch this world. If everyone accepts this, we have a lot of ideas for things we want to do, and for sure we want Selina to continue. […] The relationship [entre Batman y Gatúbela] and what they are to each other… to me, that’s the heart of the movie, it’s the push and pull between the two of them and how she’s going to evolve, and where that’s going to go. We’re talking about a lot of things, but of course it all depends on… we’re about to release this movie, and it’s really about how people will receive it.

If the Penguin will have his own series on HBO Max, it does not sound complicated for Warner Bros. to do what is necessary so that Selina also shines on the small screen. But as Reeves says, first you need to look at the performance of batman at the box office and if Catwoman gets the approval of the public. The potential is there and Warner is dying to get the most out of it. Will the series with Catwoman come true?

Even though batman It is not rated R, but PG-13, it promises to be a dark show capable of testing its protagonist. Robert Pattinson has in his hands the possibility of being one of the best Batman and the critics of some lucky members of the press who have already seen the film maintain that it is spectacular. Pre-sale tickets are already available and the film will hit theaters on March 2. Is one of the highest-grossing films of the year waiting for us? You can read the official synopsis below:

Two years of roaming the streets as Batman and striking fear into the hearts of criminals have brought Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham. With only a handful of allies, Alfred Pennyworth, James Gordon, among the city’s corrupt network of officials, the reclusive vigilante has established himself as the embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic events, a trail of clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an investigation through the criminal underworld.

