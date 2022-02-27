‘The Batman’: Colin Farrell fought for The Penguin to smoke in the film despite the studio’s ban

There is less left to return to the dark streets of Gotham in ‘The Batman’, the new film installment of the Bat Man, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson in the skin of Bruce Wayne. Although this time the main villain is Riddler (played by Paul Dano), the film includes at least one other iconic Batman archenemy, The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell.

In line with the rest of the film, Farrell’s version is quite different from what we’ve seen so far. The actor looks virtually unrecognizable under layers of makeup and prosthetics.but his appearance is not the only thing that differentiates him from the character in the comics or in other versions for the screen (such as Danny DeVito’s), but also, In this film we will not see him smoking cigars either, one of his hallmarks in the vignettes.. This is due to the ban by Warner Bros., which does not allow smoking in its PG-13 rated movies, How is the case. The same rule that, by the way, Disney maintains and for which Emma Stone’s Cruella did not smoke in her film either.

Well, Farrell has revealed in an interview that, despite Warner Bros. rules, he insisted that Oswald Cobblepot smoke in the film, but to no avail. The actor tells it without mincing words: “The big studios make big decisions about things like the presence of tobacco in movies. I fought bravely for a cigar. At one point I said, ‘I can carry it unlit! Let me carry it like this.’ And they said no. As if a bunch of 12-year-olds were going to start smoking Cuban cigars because of that.“.

Although Warner’s rules for its PG-13 releases prevent showing characters smoking, Reeves assures that this rating has not been an obstacle to taking what is usually shown in films with that age limitation one step further: “I knew we could push the limits of what you can do in a PG-13 movie and still do everything I wanted to do with it”declared the director.

His spin-off will be like ‘Scarface’

Despite being a very important character in the mythology of the Dark Knight, the truth is that The appearance of The Penguin in ‘The Batman’ is very brief, with just 9 minutes of footage in total. However, this is because the character’s story will be further developed in a spin-off series for HBO Max.

The series will chronicle Oz Cobblepot’s rise to power within the criminal underworld of Gotham. In addition to starring in it, Farrell participates as a producer with Dylan Clark, who in a recent interview with SFX Magazine has compared the spin-off with ‘The price of power’: “It’s almost like the Scarface story. It’s exciting to do something like that, so stand-alone, but at the same time say a lot about the character and the movie, so that when you go back to it you connect the pieces of his story”.

On the other hand, Farrell has revealed that his version of The Penguin is inspired by another famous mobster movie classic, Fredo, John Cazale’s character in ‘The Godfather’ and ‘The Godfather: Part II’. We only hope that, premiering on HBO Max, where there are fewer restrictions and censorship, this time they will let you smoke.