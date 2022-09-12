The Batman: Confirm a related movie

Director Zach Cregger, responsible for the Barbarian film, has revealed that he is working on a project related to The Batman.

The movie barbarian is being a success in the United States and has been placed at number one in the box office in its debut weekend. So to the actor and director Zach Cregger great offers begin to rain down on him, but he is already working on a story that will be within the The Batman Universe.

In a recent interview, the director talked about a project that is a new horror movie that is “much more ambitious” Y “stranger” that barbarianbut it is also “set in the DC Universe” and it would be a “thing adjacent to The Batman”. Since he revealed that: “I wrote it and I am absolutely obsessed with it. So one day… I want to do that.”.

For now, we have no further details. But it will be interesting to see if it is a movie about a hero or about a villain of DC Comics.

batman of Matt Reeves It was a box office success grossing over $770 million. In addition, it has been highly acclaimed by both critics and demanding fans of DC Comics. Since we were introduced to a BruceWayne (Robert Pattinson) who already acts as Gotham’s vigilante and has to investigate different clues that lead to Enigma. But at the same time, he discovers shocking details of the past of his parents and other rich politicians in the city. So it is normal that they are already working on the sequel and that there are more installments of this dark and fascinating Cinematic Universe.

Who is Zach Cregger?

Although he began his acting career with series like The Whitest Kids U’Know, With right to touch, Guys with Kids either About a Boy. He has also participated in some films such as Miss March, Assistance, my gay best friend Y Opening night. But lately he is receiving much more recognition for his work as a director, since he has been in charge of The Civil War on Drugs and above all barbarian. It is about a woman who rents an accommodation on Airbnb who discovers that the house she is staying in is not at all what she seemed. It has also had a good cast as it has actors like Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, Jaymes Butler Y Sophie Sorensen. Do you think it would be a good option to be in charge of a film related to The Batman?

DC Comics can greatly extend this Universe.

There are many characters that can have their own story in the cinema, from cat woman (Zoe Kravitz) James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Enigma (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) or joker (Barry Keogham). But in addition, the comics have a brutal amount of heroes and villains related to The dark knightso anyone could fit in a horror movie from Zach Cregger.

Currently, batman can be seen in HBO Max, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.