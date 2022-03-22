‘The Batman’ continues to top the US box office

In its second weekend, “The Batman” (“Batman”) again became the highest-grossing film in theaters in the United States and Canada, grossing $66 million, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

A filmed BTS concert was also a success, even though it was shown for only one day.

“The Batman,” produced by Warner Bros and starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, fell just 51% at the box office from its $134 million opening, for a domestic total of $238.5 million. Internationally, it has a cumulative figure of 463.2 million.

“BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” grossed $6.8 million from 797 theaters in North America. Globally, it has billed 32.6 million.

“Uncharted” (“Uncharted: off the map”), the action movie with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, saw its income drop just 17% in its fourth week in theaters.

The film, a video game adaptation produced by Sony Pictures, came in second with $9.3 million. It has an accumulated national level of 113.4 million dollars.

MGM’s “Dog,” starring Channing Tatum, has been in theaters for four weeks. It dropped by just 13% to gross $5.3 million. His earnings amount to 47.8 million.

Here are the box office sales estimates for Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. The final figures come out on Monday.

1. “The Batman” – $66 million.

2. “Uncharted” – 9.3 million dollars.

3. “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” – $6.8 million.

4. “Dog” – 5.3 million dollars.

5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – $4.1 million.

6. “Death on the Nile” – $2.5 million.

7. “Radhe Shyam” – $1.8 million.

8. “Sing 2” – $1.6 million.

9. “Jackass Forever” – $1.1 million.

10. “Scream” – $445,000.

___

Jake Coyle on Twitter: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP