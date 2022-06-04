The Batman: dark and pigeon

Released this 2022, written and directed by Matt Reeves, released this 2022, batman takes up the detective facet of Night Knight in a shallow and uneven piece of film noir, with a lead character who looks like a listless emo nini, rather than a vigilant imposing, but nevertheless has successful sequences and contributes something else.

BATMAN… ETERNALLY?

The two most popular comic characters are Batman and Superman, whose encounter in the film Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) was disappointing, as much as the sequel League of Justice (2017, both directed by Zack Snyder), where Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) shines. But Batman has been more of a cult figure than Superman, for a number of reasons. Among them I mention:

· He is an avenger, the archetype of a lot of film noirs, westerns and horror, among other genres, from Kill Bill even John Wick, because the viewer sublimates his vindictive instincts with the on-screen scrubbing (something that batman it works quite well, it must be said);

· It’s a vigilant (not a superhero, because he does not have superpowers) or, in other words, he always acts outside the police and solves cases that the law cannot solve, either due to incompetence or corruption. In the recent film, police officers are allied with gangsters and powerful politicians – this version of Batman reminded me of the comic where the first Robin, Dick Grayson, appears, specifically when Batman rescues the boy from the patrol where they were about to kill him on orders by Tony Zucco;

· He is not a bully, which is a principle long before our politically correct world (although the cover of Batman Year Twowhere he showed a fierce look while holding a gun);

Your aesthetic darkinterrupted only in the sixties, with the go-go Batman that we saw in the television series starring Adam West —who, although in tone campseems to me the only Batman that to date really resembles the character of the comic in what is charismatic, likeable and serious;

· Its magnificent villains, with a psychiatric history that brings them closer to Batman’s psychopathology. In the new version everyone is great.

BOOM! ZAZ! SLEEP!

batman It is not a masterpiece nor is it new, because the script does not go beyond that of hundreds of action movies where the corrupt police, the mafia, businessmen and politicians get together to exterminate a defendant who is more cunning than them, to whom all weapons are thrown. Rather I think it’s a good tape columbarium, with several exciting sequences. Among the elements that it has in its favor, I mention these:

1. It creates paradigms on the original story, such as the new twist on the murder of Bruce Wayne’s father, although in any case it respects the material authorship of Joe Chill (only Tim Burton had the audacity to point to the Joker for that crime, in order to overload him with antipathy). He also reveals family secrets of the Wayne family, following the psychological and aesthetic line of the Joker (Todd Phillips, 2019);

2. Returns to detective Batman, very much in the style of Seven (David Fincher, 2015), in a game of cat and mouse, following clues from The Riddler;

3. The Batmobile appears in a spectacular way, prelude to an impressive chase, very much in the line of Fast and Furious.

4. The villains are all masterful and have a new look that is really very attractive: The Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and, especially, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell) , who put humor in such a sordid film.

On the other side of the coin are elements against:

1. Several characters are very mediocre because they were more interesting in other versions, starting with the butler Alfred (Andy Serkis), who does not convey the usual paternal sympathy towards Bruce Wayne, but is relegated, like a soap opera extra; Commissioner James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) completely lacks the depth he showed in other films.

And I could continue giving examples until we reach the leading man, Robert Pattinson, so bad that he makes George Clooney miss. His interpretation of Bruce Wayne is not impressive: he looks like the mayor of Coyoacán. When he plays Batman he is unmotivated, like stuck on diazepam; we only see the interesting dark side of him when he says a lot of politically incorrect things to Catwoman (who by the way comes in late, on page 200 of the script, when he should have come in on page 12). The disappointing thing is that Batman appears very cool, saying lapidary phrases such as “I am my legacy”, but then it becomes downright boring.

2. It’s too long a tape, with a slow start and end, plus a cheesy and crappy epilogue. I mean, you feel hung up. Also, the last conversation Batman has with Catwoman is really beside the point. They had better cut it.

Having said all this, I still think that the good thing about any Batman movie is that it encourages viewers to get to know the comics and discover another artistic language of the Night Knight.