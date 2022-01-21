The Batman, enthusiastic fans of the duration of the Warner movie starring Robert Pattinson

Yesterday it was officially revealed that The Batman it will last almost three hours, making it the longest one with the figure of the Dark Knight in the center. At the news, fans reacted enthusiastically even if there was some criticism mainly aimed at the excessive duration of the films in today’s times.

The duration of The Batman, officially unveiled yesterday, does not seem to have discouraged almost anyone and fans are definitely ready to face the three hours of Matt Reeves’ film in the company of Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight. While there are those who are nothing short of enthusiastic about the news, there are also those who condemn the excessive duration of films nowadays, which with increasing frequency far exceed the canonical 90 minutes. Then there are those who claim not to get too excited because, according to them, the best film about Batman lasts just 75 minutes (the reference is to Batman: The Mask of the Phantom, animated film based on Batman – The animated series). Finally, there are those who would also be willing to watch a version of The Batman 4 hours long!

In the last few hours, Warner has officially released the theme of The Batman composed by Michael Giacchino, and now it is possible to listen to the track on the main digital streaming platforms. The piece lasts 6 minutes and 48 seconds and it will, presumably, be the one we will hear most frequently during the film that will see Robert Pattinson pick up the legacy of colleagues such as Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. The piece is made up of two quite different sections: the first half is more melodic, which we imagine will be used in dramatic moments or moments of relative quiet, and a second more pounding and evidently suitable for more tense sequences.

Finally, Matt Reeves saw the IMAX version of The Batman and called it incredible, both visually and soundly. We just have to wait for the release of the film in theaters, scheduled for March 3, 2022.