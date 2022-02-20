“The Batman”: everything you need to know about Robert Pattinson’s film before its premiere in March | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

Since mid-2020, Matt Reeves will reveal the first images of “batman”, the misgivings towards this new cinematographic installment of the ‘Bat Man’ and especially to the choice of Robert Pattinson as the new ‘Gotham vigilante’, they have done a 180 degree turn. Today, less than two weeks after its world premiere in theaters, the new film from Warner Bros and DC, which restarts the franchise, is one of the most anticipated of the year.

With three trailers under his belt, everything is getting ready for this premiere that has March 4, 2022 as its chosen date.

The Batman poster.

But what do we know about this new reboot of the so-called ‘Dark Knight‘? A review, continuation, of what is known about its history, characters and upcoming release.

SEE ALSO: The Batman: Preview Ticket Sales Begin This February 17

a new protagonist

Robert Pattinson plays Batman in this film, thus taking over from Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, George Clooney or Val Kilmer, actors who in the last 30 years have played the dark superhero.

Initially, “batman” was going to count on Ben Affleck as director and protagonist, after he played the superhero in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Suicide Squad” (both 2016), and “Justice League” (2017). However, Affleck quit the project in early 2019.

In an interview to GQ In 2020, Pattinson explained why he agreed to play Batman in this new film: “I think sometimes the downsides, which I’ve definitely thought about, the downsides seem to be upsides. I like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well done versions of the character that seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive interpretations of the character. I was watching the making of batman and robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was concerned that it was already done, that a lot of the ground that you should cover with the character is already covered. And that’s in ’96, ’97?

Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck as Batman through time.

“And then there’s Christian Bale and Ben Affleck’s. And then I thought, it’s fun when you’ve covered more and more ground. Like, where’s the gap? You’ve seen this kind of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle becomes quite satisfying as you think… do I have something inside of me that would work if it could? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that. There are so few things in life that people passionately care about even before they happen. You can almost feel that kick of anticipation, so it gives you a little bit of energy. It’s different than when you’re doing a role and there’s a chance no one will see it. Correct? Somehow it’s, I don’t know…” said the actor.

Characters

The cast of “batman” also includes Zoe Kravitzwho will play cat woman and who will be, in this way, the successor in this role of Michelle Pfeiffer (“Batman Returns”, 1992), Halle Berry (“Catwoman”, 2004) and Anne Hathaway (“The Dark Knight Rises”).

In addition to Pattinson and Kravitz they will also appear in “batman” actors Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell playing The Penguin, Andy Serkis, John Turturro and Jeffrey Wright, among others.

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson in a scene from “The Batman.”

The history

Little by little, the story ofbatman”. The synopsis of the film reads as follows:

“Two years of stalking the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, have brought Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—among the city’s corrupt network of high-profile officials and figures, this vigilante has established himself as the sole incarnation of the revenge on his fellow citizens.”

“When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest detective on an underworld investigation, where he encounters the likes of Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / The Riddler (Paul Dano).

As the evidence begins to come closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham. City”.

Robert Pattinson in a scene from The Batman.

On the story of “The Batman,” Reeves told Empire, “We’ve seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing his parents being murdered and then trying to find a way to deal with it by perfecting himself as Batman… but I wanted to do a story where he’s already been through the origins and doesn’t know exactly how to be Batman yet. It’s a sophomore story. And he wanted you to connect with him. Not just as Bruce, but also as Batman.”

Matt Reeves directing Robert Pattinson in “The Batman.” Photo: Moviemaker

Inspired by Kurt Cobain

Ahead of the premiere of “batman”, Matt Reeves revealed details of the script and what inspired him to write this new installment. “When I write, I listen to music, and while I was writing the first act, I put on ‘Something In The Way’ by Nirvana,” Reeves told Empire in his edition of January of 2021. “I started connecting with Gus Van Sant’s Last Days and the idea of ​​this fictional version of Kurt Cobain who lives in a run-down mansion.”, explained the director.

On the choice of Pattinson for the role of Batman, Reeves noted in the same publication: “I thought it was a great mix. It also has that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in The Batman.

Drink and breathe every day to Batman

In a recent interview with the magazine MovieMakerit highlights Reeves’ work and maintains that he bases his work on The Batman on “movies released in his childhood in the seventies like Klute , Chinatown and All the President’s Men .

On the director’s way of working, Kravitz comments in this same edition: “Matt is the most specific person and director I’ve ever worked with…and I really think that’s one of his greatest strengths. I think he sometimes punishes himself for that, because he can probably go almost crazy sometimes. But the specificity of him is really beautiful, especially in a movie like this where he can be very easy to focus on the big action sequences or the explosions. And he will pay attention to the way you put a cup down.”

Colin Farrell, who plays Oz, also known as The Penguin, noted for his part: “Every day, night and day, eat, drink, sleep Batman and all the characters of this mythology. No doubt he’s hunched over a monitor as we speak, still putting the finishing touches on it.”.

Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves on the set of The Batman. Photos by Jonathan Olley/DC Comics

In full promotion of the tape

In full promotion ofbatman“Pattinson said in statements collected by EFE:”He’s not your typical playboy character. And he’s kind of lazy because basically he’s got a lot of trauma to deal with, at least as far as I can tell.”.

And it is along with these traumas that the superhero will try to deal with this alter ego in his early days as a superhero in his thirties who still makes mistakes, distrusts his abilities and is beginning to understand his role as protector of Gotham City.

“Residues of his trauma remain, he has practically mastered it and has already become Batman, but he still bears scars from the death of his parents”, added the 35-year-old actor.

Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz for Entertainment Weekly. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

The Batman Voice Challenge

Robert Pattinson has also said that finding the voice of Batman it was a challenge that he had to overcome to personally fit into the character. ”The first three or four weeks he shot the scenes with different voices until it began to settle”, revealed the actor. Let’s remember that the superhero has a very deep voice.

“Everybody does this kind of deep, raspy voice thing… and I said ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m going to make it like a whisper‘”, explained Pattinson in the program of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘. “I tried to do it for the first two weeks and it was absolutely awful. they told me to stop”, he added.

At another point in the interview, Pattinson also revealed that he was terrified to see the finished film: “I was absolutely terrified. I haven’t been this scared to release a movie in this long. I haven’t even released a movie in a long time! I mean, I had seen the first 90 minutes alone in an IMAX before and I knew the first 90 minutes was great.”.

DATA

-“batman” will hit theaters on March 4. In streaming, it will be available in hbo max 35 days after its theatrical release, that is, approximately at the beginning of April 2020.

-The tape directed by Matt Reeves It has a budget of more than 100 million dollars. The director did not rule out the possibility of shooting more sequels or television series derived from the film. “We’re trying to launch this universe and if the world embraces it…we have a lot of possibilities open to us,” he promised.

Robert Pattinson in one of the most recent posters of “The Batman”.

FOLLOW SKIP INTRO ON INSTAGRAM

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED

The Batman: Why Matt Reeves Didn’t Want to Adapt Ben Affleck’s Script?

With The Batman: the top 10 most anticipated movies for 2022

DC Fandome: the trailer for “The Batman” and all the great announcements of the event dedicated to cinema, comics and TV

Robert Pattinson: from vampire to Batman, the actor who has been a weighty name for a decade