The Batman, finally Catwoman’s past in this brutal trailer featuring Zoë Kravitz

There are a thousand reasons why The Batman seems to have all the credentials to bring to the screen a new, convincing and completely new adaptation of the paladin of Gotham. Last but not least, Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, which is shown in this trailer with all of her past, her charm and her anger.

Promotional materials of all kinds follow day after day on The Batman, the new adaptation of the DC character signed by Matt Reeves and performed by Robert Pattinson. A first chapter of this new version of the hero of Gotham who already launches himself in a great act of courage, creating a real ensemble of enemies and “friends” of the Bat for a cinecomic who it will be close to three hours in duration. Unlike the debut of the previous adaptations, this new project will immediately count on the thick undergrowth of Gotham’s underworld.

To trigger the story of this film about originsset in a lawless, corruption-ridden Gotham and two years after Bruce Wayne began wearing the cloak to fight it, a series of brutal murders among the city’s elite, committed by theRiddler portrayed by Paul Dano. But alongside him, playing the rampant corruption of Gotham instead, the Penguin which lends the face (unrecognizable) Colin Farrell and the Carmine Falcone portrayed by John Turturro. On the good side, Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright’s Lieutenant Gordon. In short, there will be everyone (or almost) to fill the very long reel, not least a character who is halfway between Good and Evil and is one of the most anticipated aspects of the whole film.

We are talking about the Selina Kyle interpreted by Zoë Kravitz, who has the difficult task of equaling Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic performance in Batman Returns, vintage ’92 directed by Tim Burton. But also to do better than the (nonetheless) convincing Anne Hathaway in the last of Nolan’s trilogy and above all to make people forget the disaster that was the standalone with Halle Berry. In these recently released images – which reflect the almost horrifying gloom of The Batman – we see her as the great protagonist, now engaged in fighting, now in courting, finally helping Robert Pattinson’s Batman. But we also hear new details about her past, never addressed in previous adaptations.

In the words of the actress: “It’s the first time we’ve seen something like this. We usually meet Selina who is already Catwoman or she has a very quick transformation, overnight. What I’m really excited about in this release is discover the emotional journey that leads her to that transformation and the decision on which side to choose“. The same expectations of novelty also shared by Pattinson, who will play a fragile and hopeless Batman: “Mine will not be the usual playboy character at all, it will be a weird Bruce and a weird Batman. He has a much more nihilistic slant, because normally, in all other films, Bruce goes away, trains and returns to Gotham believing in himself, thinking about changing things. But here it’s like he’s had a breakdown and the mission he intends to carry out is not even working“. The film hits theaters on 3rd March.