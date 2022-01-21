The Batman, here is the main theme of the soundtrack composed by Michael Giacchino!

To see The Batman on the big screen we will have to wait a few more weeks: from now to the fateful 4 March, however, there will certainly be advances, just like the one that in these hours has allowed us to start listening to the soundtrack that will comment on the deeds of the Bruce Wayne by Robert Pattinson.

That’s right: as announced by Matt Reeves yesterday, the production posted a few hours ago via YouTube on main theme of the soundtrack of the film composed by Michael Giacchino (former author of the soundtracks of films such as Iside Out, Coco, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Spider-Man: No Way Home).

The piece lasts 6 minutes and 48 seconds and will, presumably, be the one we will hear most frequently during the film he will see. Robert Pattinson collect the legacy of peers such as Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. The piece is made up of two quite different sections: the first half is more melodic, which we imagine will be used in dramatic moments or moments of relative quiet, and a second more pounding and evidently suitable for more tense sequences.

What do you think? You like this first approach to Gotham conceived by Matt Reeves? Let us know in the comments! Yesterday, meanwhile, the duration of The Batman was officially announced.