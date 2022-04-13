‘The Batman’ hits UK streaming next week

Next week The Batman will be officially streaming in the UK.

Matt Reeves’ DC movie will premiere on Premium Video on Demand starting April 19 in the UK, after fans can watch the film in the US on HBO Max starting April 18.

In the film, Robert Pattinson stars as the Caped Crusader, alongside Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Farrell will soon reprise his role as Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, in an upcoming HBO Max sideshow.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that deserves a deeper look through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” said Farrell.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue this exploration of Oz as he rises through the dark ranks to become The Penguin. It will be nice to have him back on the streets of Gotham for a little bit of madness and a little bit of mayhem.”

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has blended mob drama with film noir detective thriller – and thanks to Paul Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time he does it brilliantly. Pattinson plays it with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally slips into parody.”

The Batman will be available to stream from April 19 in the UK.