The Batman, how long will it last compared to previous films? It will be the longest ever!

In these hours it has been revealed what should be, according to the sources, the definitive duration of The Batman, the new DC Films cinecomic starring Robert Pattinson: if the minutes were to be confirmed, it would return the longest Batman movie ever!

Obviously excluding the epic of Justice League by Zack Snyder, a four-hour but choral film not exclusively dedicated to the Dark Knight, and for the same reasons too Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (three hours in his director’s cut), the 176 minutes of The Batman not only would they make the movie one of the longest stand-alone cinecomics ever released, but also the longest Batman movie ever made. And a lot too!

Currently, in fact, the longest Batman movie is The Dark Knight Rises, the final chapter of the trilogy written and directed by Christopher Nolan, which extends to 2 hours and 45 minutes. To follow we find The dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, 2 hours and 32 minutes. Batman by Tim Burton stops at 2 hours and 6 minutes, identical time frame of the sequel Batman Returns, while Batman Forever And Batman and Robin the credits close within 2 hours 2 minutes and 2 hours and 5 minutes, respectively. In the end, Batman Begins reaches 2 hours and 20 minutes: between this film, the first episode of the saga with Christian Bale, and The Batman, the first chapter of a new trilogy, apparently there will be an abyss.

We will see if this minute will be confirmed in the following weeks, now that it is very close to the release of the film in theaters. But what do you think of it? Tell us in the comment section! For more insights into the film, check out the new official Batman posters.