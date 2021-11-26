In a recent synopsis released by Warner Bros., we learn that the Batman that Robert Pattinson will play in the film The Batman will be the best detective in the world.

The Batman: in the new synopsis the Dark Knight is the best detective in the world

A new synopsis for the film has been released The Batman from Matt Reeves which will see Robert Pattinson play Bruce Wayne and his masked alter ego Batman. This will be a reboot from the films where the dark Knight was played by Ben Affleck, who abandoned the character following his addiction problems, which he has now left behind. Together with Pattison, The Batman will also see in his cast Zoë Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano like the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright Sara Commissioner Jim Gordon of the Gotham City Police Department, John Turturro will be the criminal boss Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis will interpret Alfred Pennyworth, while Colin Farrell Sara Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the villain Penguin.

The Batman will mix the atmosphere of comics Batman Year One And Batman The Long Halloween, two of the most important stories for the comic book character A.D, which we recommend you to retrieve on Amazon. The film will be set in Bruce Wayne’s second year of business as a vigilante Gotham, taking on the crime of the city and some of its most iconic villains. The release of the film, initially scheduled for 2021, was also postponed due to the delays that the filming suffered due to the COVID-19 epidemic, being set for next March 2022.

Just so few months away, Warner Bros. has released a new plot synopsis for The Batman, in which Pattinson’s protagonist is described as the best detective in the world, one of the preponderant characteristics of the same character from the DC comics.