The Batman: in the new synopsis the Dark Knight is the best detective in the world
In a recent synopsis released by Warner Bros., we learn that the Batman that Robert Pattinson will play in the film The Batman will be the best detective in the world.
A new synopsis for the film has been released The Batman from Matt Reeves which will see Robert Pattinson play Bruce Wayne and his masked alter ego Batman. This will be a reboot from the films where the dark Knight was played by Ben Affleck, who abandoned the character following his addiction problems, which he has now left behind. Together with Pattison, The Batman will also see in his cast Zoë Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano like the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright Sara Commissioner Jim Gordon of the Gotham City Police Department, John Turturro will be the criminal boss Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis will interpret Alfred Pennyworth, while Colin Farrell Sara Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the villain Penguin.
The Batman will mix the atmosphere of comics Batman Year One And Batman The Long Halloween, two of the most important stories for the comic book character A.D, which we recommend you to retrieve on Amazon. The film will be set in Bruce Wayne’s second year of business as a vigilante Gotham, taking on the crime of the city and some of its most iconic villains. The release of the film, initially scheduled for 2021, was also postponed due to the delays that the filming suffered due to the COVID-19 epidemic, being set for next March 2022.
Just so few months away, Warner Bros. has released a new plot synopsis for The Batman, in which Pattinson’s protagonist is described as the best detective in the world, one of the preponderant characteristics of the same character from the DC comics.
This is not a call. It’s a warning… From Warner Bros. comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattison in the dual role of the Gotham City vigilante detective and his alter ego, shy millionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of fighting crime on the streets of Gotham as Batman (Robert Pattinson), bringing fear into the hearts of criminals, brought Bruce Wayne to the dark depths of Gotham City. With few trusted allies between law enforcement corruption and high profile figures like Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Commissioner James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), the lone vigilante has become the only bulwark of revenge. for all his fellow citizens. When a killer begins focusing on Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a series of clues leads the world’s best detective to investigate the slums, meeting characters like Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / the Penguin. (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton / the Riddler (Paul Dano). As evidence begins to lead more and more towards the culprit’s lair and shed light on his actions, Batman is forced to forge new alliances, expose the culprit and bring justice to the abuses of power and corruption that have long plagued the city of Gotham.