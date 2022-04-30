“The Batman” is already on HBO Max: the movie where Robert Pattinson shuts his haters’ mouths | CRITIQUE | REVIEW | Zoe Kravitz | Paul Dano | DCComics | | LIGHTS

I write these lines more than 24 hours after seeing “batman”, the first solo film of the caped hero since “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012). I mention the saga directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale because it is the first thing I think of when talking about Batman in the movies, more than the Tim Burton saga or whatever Zack Snyder has done. The film now in theaters is not like the previous ones, in fact, it is like few films of its kind.

READ ALSO: “The Batman”: Zoë Kravitz, the Marvel villain who now steals the show as Catwoman in DC

City of shadows

In “The Batman,” Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) is a millionaire who trains for years to fight crime in Gotham City. He doesn’t do it out of a higher sense of justice, but as retribution after the murder of his parents; crime to which he was a witness. As the first trailer mentioned, this “Batman,” who has been on the job for two years, claims to be revenge personified. Pattinson’s Wayne is a savage avenger who doesn’t ask for forgiveness or permission, but he doesn’t kill either. He imposes fear and pain on the minds of criminals, but he is aware that this way of proceeding has not had much effect on the crime figures of Gotham City.

With this approach, Warner Bros. executes a bit of the Sony Pictures formula with “Spiderman: Homecoming”; that introduced the hero without the need to show his origin for the umpteenth time. The Wayne crime is mentioned, but lacks visual representation. Nor is it necessary, because the consequences of it are clear in the protagonist. Note that so far I have not described the plot, but I have described the tone. Matt Reeves, director of the excellent War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), takes his time painting a hopeless city for his dark hero.

Paul Dano is the Riddler from “The Batman,” a villain inspired by the Zodiac Killer; a criminal who was never caught. Photo: Warner Bros.

This Batman is challenged to stop the Riddler (Paul Dano), who carries out selective assassinations among the most powerful in the city. At each crime scene he leaves a card for the hero, which has clues as to what he will do next. The answers to these riddles promise to change not only the city, but the hero. .

Justice or revenge?

Pattinson delivers the most honest performance Batman has ever had on film. Traditionally, Bruce Wayne is a courteous seducer when he is in the public eye, whereas under his mask he speaks little and punches a lot; he exercises violence without consequences. The Wayne of this film is sullen in dealing with friend and foe, he is less concerned with maintaining a cover than executing his objective.

Is Batman a vigilante or resentful? A few years ago I asked my friends who are comic fans this question and almost always the answer was the latter. Justice has its imperfect methods, slow even; but they are what we have. Batman spanks due process in favor of the quick fix, hits the symptom and doesn’t cure the disease. He is also not accountable . Reeves’ film, and in this it coincides with Nolan’s saga, attacks this problem; but unlike its predecessor, it doesn’t offer a solution, but instead plunges into the moment. Nor does it proclaim, because any meaning is in the mind of the viewer.

With “The Batman”, Reeves achieves the long-awaited balance of modern superhero cinema: being faithful to the comic (very faithful in this case) and, at the same time, having enough novelty in the treatment to attract an audience that does not see this class. of movies. It is not a story just for “fans”, as he challenges the established to tell a story consistent with the design of his world. At least a couple of concepts that were “scripture” in the hero’s story are challenged in the film. At the same time, elements of the comic that are not normally seen in the cinema take volume, such as the use of the narrator at the beginning of the film.

On the side of the antagonists, the Riddler (Paul Dano) is the great revelation of the film. Disturbing under the mask, an element not present in the comic, where he only wears a mask; it is even more so when it shows the face . The actor has little to work with, which is part of the concept of “The Batman”, as the character is an enigma; but those lines are enough to project himself as a danger. The scariest thing about the Riddler is how ordinary he seems, how unassuming he looks, how easy it is to underestimate him. He could very well be your neighbor or your co-worker. Another point in favor is how well it works as a counterpoint to Batman, where both are opposites and also have too many points in common; which reinforces the alienation of the first and the humanity of the second.

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson in a scene from “The Batman.” The relationship of these characters resembles the dynamic of the comic. Photo: Warner Bros.

Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), also stands out, whose plot, although it intersects with that of Batman, is not subordinate to him or anything else. If we talk about chemistry, the one that both share can only be compared to the comic.

a movie with problems

But not everything is perfect with “The Batman”, whose flaws are more on the side of the plot than of the performances or the tone. Being handled like a classic detective film, where the protagonist chases the killer, who is always one step ahead, it’s vital that the stunt line is solid, as is the big reveal. In that aspect, the final pyrotechnics of the villain at the end does not quite fit with what is reflected before in the narration . But even if this part is left out, because ultimately the Riddler is insane and as such not all of his actions follow logic, there is a piece of his plan that doesn’t quite tie in with the rest of the movie (more about this at the end of the text).

“The Batman” shines when it challenges established concepts in the franchise. These are turning points that cause a change in this hero who seeks revenge, but at the end of his adventure he finds something more. “It may be poetic or blind, but, if it is denied, you will find violence.”. The film reveals the answer to this riddle in its first few minutes, but doesn’t explore its true consequences until much later. Consequences where revenge is useless and where, more than ever, a hero is needed.

Loose thoughts (with some SPOILERS)

“The Batman” is better than “Batman Begins” (2005), but ranks a few points below “The Dark Knight” (2008).

As always, Michael Giacchino does a good job with the music.

There are some puns in the Riddler that, because they are in English, cannot be fully adapted in the subtitles.

It’s a shame the movie didn’t develop Alfred (Andy Serkis) or Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) enough. It will be for the sequel.

The sequel is not yet confirmed, but if we take into account that there is a cameo from the Joker (Barry Keoghan), this is inevitable.

They had a small but notable role: John Tuturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Gil Pérez-Abraham as Officer Martinez; the only police officer to confront Batman at the first crime scene.

In the final act, the sudden appearance of the Riddler’s followers, who are drawn to his disruptive behavior, is not tied to the film’s discourse. The script wants to focus on the effect that disappointment in the authorities has on the citizen; but that seed does not find a fertile ground.

How refreshing it is to see Batman lose in the movies. The funny thing is that, despite that, he gives the feeling that the character gained something.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Qualification

4 stars out of 5