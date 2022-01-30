The Batman, Jason Momoa’s message to Zoe Kravitz: ‘I love you zozo’

The separation between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet is happening in the best way: the two actors have already said they absolutely intend to maintain good relations based on mutual affection and respect, obviously also involving their respective family members in the speech, such as Bonet’s daughter Zoe Kravitz.

As proof of this comes a post published in these hours on Instagram by Momoa, who is impatient to see the daughter of his ex-wife and Lenny Kravitz at work in the role of Selina Kyle in the The Batman by Matt Reeves.

While Robert Pattinson talks about the fears of his Bruce Wayne, therefore, Momoa shares the poster of the film reminding his fans of the release date: “I am so proud. I can not wait. March 4th, I love you zozo“writes the Aquaman star in his post, addressing directly to the actress who will collect the legacy of Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway in the role of Catwoman.

All is well that ends well, then: the good relations between Momoa and his ex-wife’s family confirm that even in the stormy world of Hollywood end of a relationship it does not always have to correspond to the spread of various poisons and grudges. Private events aside, however, there is still talk of a possible sex scene between Pattinson and Kravitz in The Batman. Could it be true? We’ll find out in a few weeks.