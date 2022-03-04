The Batman: Know the memes left by the world premiere of Robert Pattinson’s long-awaited film

The premiere of the latest movie of the bat superhero left several memes.

Today is the long-awaited world premiere of the new film from DC Comics”TheBatman”so thousands of fans around the world are preparing to go to the nearest movie theater and enjoy this new feature film about the bat hero starring the actor Robert Pattinson.

Despite having developed different roles in his artistic career, Pattinson’s choice as the new Batman continues to be harshly criticized due to his performance in the Twilight saga with the character of Edward Cullen.

Let us remember that this film has been described as one of “the worst in history” on several occasions due to the monotonous performance of its protagonists. However, over the years, the former teenage vampire has demonstrated his acting ability, developing different roles that have earned him award nominations and praise from critics.

Since the official trailer was released a few months ago, users of the different platforms were quick to make funny memes about the film, its protagonist and his past in the teenage film to make anyone who sees them laugh in cyberspace.

If you want see some of the memes that brought the world premiere of ‘The Batman’, Continue reading the following note because we share some of the ones that made us laugh the most.

ALWAYS THE SIMPSONS

There is a popular theory that the creator of The Simpsons knows the future and warns about certain historical events through the popular series. As proof of this, many fans have highlighted similarities in small moments of episodes with events that occurred later, such as the attack on the twin towers or even the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

For this reason, when the trailer for the new DC Comics movie was released, Internet users were quick to relate the image shown of Pattinson with the classic suit as one from an episode of The Simpsons.

TWILIGHT

Although more than ten years have passed since the teen vampire drama starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson premiered, fans cannot forget the role that gave the actor the most popularity and the memes making this known. They didn’t take long to appear.

THOSE WHO DID NOT LIKE THE CHOICE

Sadly, there are still many unhappy with Pattinson’s choice as the new bat hero and they made them known with memes.

THE FOREVER FANS OF EDWARD CULLEN

Just as there are those who are not happy to see Pattinson in the black Batman suit, there are many others, especially women, who are happy with the actor’s achievement and are fans since they saw him play the role of Edward Cullen.

THOSE EXCITED BY THE PREMIERE

Fans excited by the arrival of ‘The Batman’ in theaters are not lacking and they made it known by sharing classic memes like ‘It’s today!

PRICES IN THE CINEMAS OF PERU:

The prices are very varied. Remember that each cinema handles a different rate, but you can choose any of them because we will give you more details below.

This list will go from the most affordable to the highest price.

– Cinestar: tickets from S/ 13.00 (For more details, click HERE).

– UVK: find tickets available from S/ 15.47 (For more details, click HERE).

– Cinepolis: Tickets from S/ 21.00 (For more details, click HERE).

– Cineplanet: tickets from S/ 22.50 (For more details, click HERE).

-Cinemark: find tickets from S/ 25.00 (For more details, click HERE).

