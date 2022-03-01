The Batman Made a Custom Cat Carrier for Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman

Actress Zoë Kravitz and director Matt Reeves paid tribute to the character of Catwoman by building her a custom cat carrier in batman.

At a press event attended by CBR, Kravitz and Reeves chatted about Catwoman, her motivations, and her behavior in batman, and how he would probably travel with his beloved cats. As a cat lover, it stands to reason that Catwoman only wants the best mode of transportation for her furry companions. Kravitz stated, “…if she cares so much about the cats, when she leaves town, she has to take the cats with her.” According to Reeves, they brought the idea to the production team of the Batman, saying, “We had to make a cat carrier. The production designer said, ‘Oh my God, a cat carrier?’

At the same event, Reeves explained that Kravitz’s portrayal of Catwoman/Selina Kyle was deeply influenced by the story arc ofBatman: Year One 1987, written by Frank Miller and drawn by David Mazzucchelli, including the character’s tendency to collect homeless cats. This character trait is shown in one of the trailers for batmanin which Selina’s apartment is filled with cats and she tells Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, “I like bums.”

“We talk about cats a lot,” Reeves said. “We talked about this notion of the background that she comes from and what her life was like, and that essentially, because she was also essentially an orphan, that she was a drifter, and that she collected cats because now she’s decided that she’s going to protect the vagabonds.

Also known by her alter ego, Selina Kyle, Catwoman has been a part of Batman history since the 1940s. She first appeared as “the Cat” in Batman #1 , just a year after Batman’s debut in 1939. An expert thief whose only goal is jewelry, she is an aptly named “cat burglar.” In her wardrobe, she is usually depicted as an attractive young woman in a black or purple catsuit with feline features such as pointed ears and claws added, though Kravitz was talked out of being too feline in the film. interpretation of it.

Catwoman won’t be the only member of Batman’s rogues gallery to appear in batman, which will also feature the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, as the main antagonist. Colin Farrell will also play the Penguin, although the extent of his role is unknown. The Riddler and the Penguin haven’t been seen in a live-action movie since Danny DeVito’s portrayal of Oswald Cobble Pot in batman returns from 1992 and Jim Carrey’s Edward Nygma in batmanforever from 1995.

batman opens in theaters on March 4.