“The Batman”: Matt Reeves confirmed that a sequel entered the development phase

Trailer for “The Batman”. In his second year fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption in Gotham City and its link to his own family. (Warner Bros.)

After the premiere of batman going all out on the big screen on March 3 of this year, and imposing its law at the global box office grossing a little over 700 million dollars, we got the news we were waiting for: its sequel has finally been confirmed, i Including the return of Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz facing new challenges and adventures.

In the first part, we appreciate the Gotham batcharacterized by Robert Pattinson in his second year as a night watchman and defender of justice, in a fight against organized crime in the city. And on the other hand, we see The Riddler (the main villain), who devised a perfect plan to destroy the hero that prevents him from continuing his reign of evil.

“The Batman” is now available on HBO Max. (Warner Bros.)

Almost two months after its premiere, during the CinemaCon of Las Vegas, the president of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Toby Emmerich, shared the news that Batman 2 already underway; although he did not elaborate on the plot or a possible release date. In this regard, director Matt Reeves added:

“ The success of batman it was a true team effort. We could not have reached this place without so much experience. For that, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. As a lifelong fan of the movies, I appreciate what they’ve done.”

The character “The Batman” was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger for DC Comics. (Warner Bros.)

As for the details of the team that made the successful production a reality, who wrote and directed the story was the aforementioned American filmmaker, Matt Reevesa self-confessed fan of comics Dark Knight and the universe of DC Comics. In creating the narrative of the successful film, he revealed that he was mostly inspired by the comics of Batman: Year Two by Mike W. Barr to explore this stage of the protagonist already consolidated in his role as a vigilante.

In addition to Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Zoe Kravitz like Catwoman, they were paul dano like The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth Colin Farrell like The Penguin and Jeffrey Wright like Jim Gordon.

Matt Reeves, director of “The Batman”, poses on the red carpet of the Warner Brothers CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, the United States, on April 26, 2022. (REUTERS)

Reminder data: batman It premiered on April 18 on the HBO Max platform.

