Although he has already expressed himself on the autonomy of The Batman from the rest of the DC Cinematic Universe, during a recent interview with Esquire, Matt Reeves spoke of the Ben Affleck movie never made and in particular of the screenplay that he had been able to see because, he surprisingly revealed, he was offered the direction of the film.

Generic photos

The Batman: Matt Reeves talks about the Ben Affleck movie ever made

When Ben Affleck was cast to play Batman first in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then in Justice League, long-term plans were made by Warner Bros. including a movie stand alone which would have been co-written, directed and starred by the actor himself and who, according to what unofficially leaked, would have been influenced by the Arkham videogame trilogy and would have explored Robin’s death with Deathstroke, played by Joe Manganiello, in the role of the main villain .

Apparently, however, at a certain point the direction of the film was also proposed to Matt Reeves who spoke, even in a rather punctual way, of the screenplay of the film with Ben Affleck never made:

I read the script they had in hand at the time and it was absolutely valid, a very good interpretation of the character. She was completely action oriented and was closely connected to the rest of the DCEU with cameos from other characters from other films and from other comic book characters. But as soon as I read it I quickly realized that this was not the approach I was going to use and I said, “Look, I’m probably not the director for you.” Then I explained what I loved about the character and that there have been so many great films about the character but if I had to do it, I would have to do it my way so I could figure out what to do, how to do it, where to place the camera, what to say to the actors and what was the story we wanted to tell. That version, I said, is absolutely valid and exciting but it’s not mine. It was very Bondian but it wasn’t something that I felt a connection to.

The Batman, the new film dedicated to the Dark Knight

The Batman the next one will arrive in Italian cinemas March 3, 2022, the official synopsis offers us some important details, such as that Batman has been in business for 2 years, and the role of the Riddler but not his alleged connection with Bruce Wayne as some fan theories claim:

Two years of patrolling the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear in the hearts of criminals, dragged Bruce Wayne into the depths of Gotham City’s darkness. With few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – amid the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the only incarnation of revenge among the his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of evil tricks, a trail of cryptic clues pushes the world’s greatest detective to investigate the slums, meeting characters like Selina Kyle aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot aka. the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton alias the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to bring him closer to resolution and the scope of the evildoer’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new alliances, expose the culprit and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Here is the new Italian trailer:

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves (the “Planet of the Apes” movies) with Robert Pattinson (the upcoming “Tenet,” The Lighthouse, “” Good Time “) who plays Gotham City vigilante and detective Batman and the billionaire Bruce Wayne. Alongside Robert Pattinson, they star as Gotham’s famous and infamous characters, Zoë Kravitz (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, “Mad Max: Fury Road”) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (“Love & Mercy,” “12 Years a Slave”) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the “Hunger Games” films) as James Gordon of the GCPD; John Turturro (the “Transformers” films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (“The Magnificent 7,” “Black Mass – The Last Gangster”) as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson; Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk”) as Officer Stanley Merkel; Jayme Lawson (“Farewell Amor”) is mayoral candidate Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis (the films “Planet of the Apes,” “Black Panther”) in the role of Alfred; and Colin Farrell (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Dumbo”) in Oswald Cobblepot’s.

The film is produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark (the “Planet of the Apes” films), with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers. Reeves’ behind-the-scenes creative team includes Oscar-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser (“Lion – the way home,” the upcoming “Dune”); his Planet of the Apes production designer James Chinlund; editors William Hoy (the films “Planet of the Apes”) and Tyler Nelson (“Rememory”); Academy Award-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (“The Jungle Book”); Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy (“1917,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”); Oscar-nominated sound mixer Stuart Wilson (“1917,” the “Star Wars” franchise); Oscar-winning costume designer, Jacqueline Durran (“1917”, “Little Women”, “Anna Karenina”) and costume designers Glyn Dillon (the “Star Wars” saga) and David Crossman (“1917”, the “Star Wars” series ); hair designer Zoe Tahir (the upcoming “No Time to Die”, “Specter”); and Oscar-nominated makeup artist Naomi Donne (“1917”). Batman is a creation of Bob Kane with Bill Finger.