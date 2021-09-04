The Batman, new trailer, release date and everything we know so far

– Advertisement –

It’s been a year since Warner Bros. unveiled the incredible first trailer for the new reboot The Batman, now we know when we will see the new trailer for one of the most anticipated films currently in the works. The Batman released its first trailer during the DC FanDome event in August 2020, and it instantly became one of the best released that year. Which was impressive as the sequence was based only on the first few weeks of filming. Now Warner Bros. has announced the release date for the new trailer, revealing that the second look at the film’s filming will come just over a year after that initial trailer.

In fact, the new trailer for The Batman will be released on Saturday, October 16, 2021 during the DC FanDome event. Last year, also during the inaugural DC FanDome event, director Matt Reeves took the virtual stage to talk about his version of the character, which sees Robert Pattinson in the lead role in a story that takes place in the “second year” in where Bruce Wayne is Batman.

For all the hype surrounding The Batman we still know little about the film’s history, other than the fact that it is a sort of mysterious thriller and clearly inspired by David Fincher. While the Catwoman by Zoe Kravitz and the Penguin by Colin Farrell appear, the Riddler by Paul Dano is the main antagonist of the film. So mark October 16th on your calendars, for now let’s review the incredible opening trailer and here’s everything we know so far about the film.

The Batman: the movie

The Batman is the new Batman reboot, the executioner in the cloak, the movie is very different from any Batman movie we’ve ever seen before. The Batman shows us a younger version of Bruce Wayne than any other representation before this one. In The Batman, Bruce Wayne has only been battling Gotham City criminals for two years. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film is set on Earth-2 of the DC Extended Universe, and is ready to tell a new story. DC is not one to back down from the multiverses and this is really very visible with the latest Batman movie.

With Robert Pattinson in the lead role, The Batman is sure to be a very different experience from other Batman movies. Preceded more recently by Ben Affleck, a nice passing of the scepter for the DCEU. Prior to this, Christian Bale also honored the role with his performance in the Dark Knight. So the expectations are high enough for the film, Batman has always been a pretty big deal and Pattinson has big responsibilities to carry on his shoulders. We hope it can rise to the challenge and perhaps even surpass its predecessors.

The cast of The Batman

The Batman comes with a fairly stellar and impeccably talented cast, it will be very interesting to see what these high-sounding names bring to the screen. Among the actors we obviously find Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz like Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano like Edward Nashton / the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Jeffrey Wright is James Gordon, Andy Serkis is Alfred Pennyworth, Peter Sarsgaard is the district attorney Gil Colson, John Turturro is Carmine Falcone and Barry Keoghan is the agent Stanley Merkel.

The Batman release date

The Batman is a movie that drove us crazy for the release date, due to the COVID pandemic we had to wait a very long time. The film was initially scheduled for June 25, 2021, then, due to the pandemic, the release date was further moved to October 1, 2021. But it wasn’t over yet. We should now have an official date that has been set for March 4, 2022. It is a rather long period at the moment, so we will have to be patient, especially for those who want the Batman franchise, in this regard you could see all the films in order of release, you can find them at this link.

If you want to know everything about The Batman remember to save the article and activate the notifications, we will add information as soon as there are new and fresh ones.

