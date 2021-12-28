The Batman, new trailer, release date, plot and everything we know so far

– Advertisement –

It’s been a year since Warner Bros. unveiled the incredible first trailer for the new reboot The Batman, now finally we also have the complete one with the final shots. The Batman released its first trailer during the DC FanDome event in August 2020, and it instantly became one of the best released that year. Which was impressive given that the sequence was only based on the first few weeks of filming. Now Warner Bros. has released the second and there really is a lot to talk about.

There is a lot to unveil in The Batman trailer, but perhaps most important is simply how interesting it is. While The Batman teaser released at FanDome 2020 worked to get potential viewers excited about the latest Batman live-action film, it was clearly limited due to the limited material available. Instead this new trailer offers a much more complete idea of ​​what to expect from the Reeves and Pattinson movie.In particular, The Batman appears to be brutal and violent, with some particularly effective action like the fight scene in the hallway. Pattinson’s Batman certainly looks more aggressive than past versions of the character, taking him to an even darker level.

The video features a Paul Dano unmasked as theRiddler, but still frames the villain as the pivot of the film’s main plot. There are also many new looks at the Catwoman by Zoë Kravitz – including her costume and the various hairstyles she sports – et al Penguin by Colin Farrell, who at one point confronts Batman. The Batman trailer also reveals Andy Serkis how Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s butler and confidant in his vigilantism, as well as some images of the Batmobile in action.

This is the first teaser released.

This instead is the last trailer released so far, in which we see the meeting between Bruce and Catwoman where they talk about the possibility of working together and Catwoman calls their couple “the Bat and the Cat”, but it seems that Bruce is not sure he can trust. of the woman.

The Batman: the movie

The Batman is the new Batman reboot, the executioner in the cloak, the movie is very different from any Batman movie we’ve ever seen before. The Batman shows us a younger version of Bruce Wayne than any other representation before this one. In The Batman, Bruce Wayne has only been battling Gotham City criminals for two years. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film is set on Earth-2 of the DC Extended Universe, and is ready to tell a new story. DC is not one to back down from the multiverses so we can expect great things

With Robert Pattinson in the lead role, The Batman is sure to be a very different experience from other Batman movies. Preceded more recently by Ben Affleck, a nice passing of the scepter for the DCEU. Prior to this, Christian Bale also honored the role with his performance in the Dark Knight. So the expectations are high enough for the movie, Batman has always been a pretty big deal, and Pattinson has big responsibilities to carry on his shoulders. We hope it can rise to the challenge and perhaps even surpass its predecessors.

The cast of The Batman

The Batman comes with a fairly stellar and impeccably talented cast, it will be very interesting to see what these high-sounding names bring to the screen. Among the actors we obviously find Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz like Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano like Edward Nashton / the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Jeffrey Wright is James Gordon, Andy Serkis is Alfred Pennyworth, Peter Sarsgaard is the district attorney Gil Colson, John Turturro is Carmine Falcone and Barry Keoghan is the agent Stanley Merkel.

Exit date

The Batman is a movie that made us crazy about the release date, due to the COVID pandemic we had to wait a very long time. The film was initially scheduled for June 25, 2021, then, due to the pandemic, the release date was further moved to October 1, 2021. But it wasn’t over yet. We should now have an official date that has been set for March 3, 2022. It is a rather long period at the moment, so we will have to be patient, especially for those who want the Batman franchise, in this regard you could see all the films in order of release, you can find them at this link.

The official synopsis

The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that portrays the Batman in his early years as he struggles to balance anger with righteousness as he investigates a haunting mystery that has terrified Gotham. Robert Pattinson offers a raw and intense portrayal of Batman as a cynical and desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the rage that consumes him does not make him better than the ruthless serial killer he is chasing.

During the DC FanDome event, Pattinson said that after talking to Reeves for the first time, “I just knew there was something radically different from anything we’ve seen in the Batman movies before“. The film’s synopsis also mentions how this will be a Batman early in his career, something Reeves has previously stated. However, recently said that this version of Batman “Refers to its origins and is deeply shaken”.

