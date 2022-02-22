‘The Batman’: Neymar got on the Batmobile and posed with Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz

On Monday, January 21, the Avant Premiere of “The Batman” was held in Paris. Through your account TwitterThe movie director, Matt Reevesshared photos of one of the most important attendees: Neymar.

There are three photos Matt Reeves posted on social media. In the first you can see a notoriously excited Neymar inside of the batmobile. In the second, the soccer player poses with the film’s producer, Dylan Clark.

While in the third, the player of the Paris Saint-Germain along with Robert Pattinson, who plays the “dark knight”, already Zoe Kravitzwhich has the role of cat woman (Catwoman).

Robert Pattinson personally invited Neymar to the premiere

The February 5th Neymar fulfilled 30 years and one of the personalities who greeted him was Robert Pattinsonwhich brought him the batman hood used in “TheBatman” and an emotional greeting, through which he invites him to attend a special screening of the film with his friends.

“Hey NeymarI know you are one of the biggest fans of BatmanSo I want to wish you a happy birthday. We want to give you the opportunity to see ‘The Batman’ with your friends in an exclusive premiere before its premiere on March 3”, says Robert Pattinson in the video.

“The Batman”: the “night knight” plans for Gotham City in a new trailer

We are less than two weeks away from the premiere of “TheBatman”the new movie DC Comicswhich will have Robert Pattinson as protagonist. As part of the game that pits the biggest stars of the NBAthe all star gamea new trailer for the film has been released, with images that had not been seen so far.

First, you see the outskirts of the stadium clevelandthe Rocket Mortgage FieldHousewhere the all-star game will take place. Then, one of the advertising panels announcing the match goes out and a message appears in green letters that says “Unmask the truth”.

When the “bat-signal” in the sky above the coliseum, the commentators cannot contain their surprise; even more when Batman he makes his appearance by jumping onto the roof. “I can’t believe what I’m seeing,” says one of them.

In that, the camera closes towards the screen and the new trailer can be seen. At first, different characters repeat the word “revenge”. Then go to Penguininterpreted by Colin Farrell, saying “Boy, you’re everything they say, aren’t you?” And the voice of the Riddle (paul dano): “This is your legacy, BruceWayne”.

However, the most novel and surprising part of the trailer occurs when Batman glide between the buildings Gotham city, at high speed. He also clashes with some evil doers and has a verbal crossroads with cat woman (Zoe Kravitz), who asks him if he is seriously scared, to which a masked Robert Pattinson answer yes”.

