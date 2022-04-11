The Batman premieres April 18 on HBO Max

We are getting used to having the big movie premieres at home in a very short time, and the truth is that it is a joy that we can review so soon batmanthe successful film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson Y Zoe Kravitzwhich reaches hbo max next week, Monday April 18.

After two years stalking the city streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson) and striking fear into the evil minds of criminals, Bruce Wayne is deep in the shadows of Gotham City. This lone vigilante has few trusted allies -Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)- among the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures. And that has led him to become the only incarnation of revenge among her fellow citizens.

When an assassin targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues leads the World’s Greatest Detective on an underworld investigation, where he crosses paths with the likes of Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton/aka Enigma (paul dano). As the evidence draws closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clearer, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that have long ravaged Gotham City. .

A Robert Pattinson accompany you in batman a famous cast as the infamous Gotham characters made up of Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard like Gil Colson, the Gotham district attorney, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, candidate for mayor, with Andy Serkis Y Colin Farrell.

Matt Reeves directs the film from a script by Reeves Y peter craig, based on DC characters. Batman was a creation of Bob Kane with Bill Finger.